With the colder months of the year fast approaching, it’s natural to want to take advantage of this late-summer sunshine and spend time having fun with friends as we ring in the fall. Unfortunately, we must also take into account the mayhem of Mercury retrograde, which begins on Sept. 9 and rolls on through Oct. 2. Mercury retrograde periods are notorious for causing brain fog, throwing wrenches in our plans, and even bringing blasts from the past back into our lives. And while this much-maligned backspin can have an effect on many different aspects of our day-to-day, knowing how Mercury retrograde September 2022 will affect your friendships can help you keep your closest crew intact through the cosmic drama.

Mercury is known as a highly social planet, as it rules things like communication, thinking, and timing — all of which are important factors when it comes to maintaining friendships. That said, when Mercury starts a retrograde every few months, its backward motion can cause all sorts of frustrating schedule clashes, misunderstandings, and other social snags. This can make keeping the peace in relationships and staying on top of our social calendar a little bit challenging.

Thankfully, taking some typical retrograde precautions can help you avoid any mercurial mishaps. For the three and a half weeks of this backspin, take time to re-read your texts before firing them off to friends, double-check the details of your dates before to ensure you don’t show up somewhere at the wrong time or place, and be conscientious about the way you communicate with your crew. Plus, on the bright side, Mercury retrograde can also bring old buddies back into our lives in a new way, or give us the opportunity to finally clear up some friendship drama that had gone unresolved in the past.

With a little extra care, the bonds with your besties don’t have to suffer a lick during this transit. Read on for your Mercury retrograde September 2022 friendship horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your one-on-one bestie bonds are being hit hard by this retrograde, but this actually gives you an opportunity to address any disagreements that have been buried in the sand — clearing the air with your closest connections once and for all. Be extra thoughtful about making plans during the latter half of the retrograde, as scheduling snags or misconstrued details could easily mess things up when it comes to pinning down a solid time to meet with friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Try to take a chill pill, Taurus, because plans with your crew may not pan out the way you’d hope over the next few weeks. This retrograde is turning your calendar upside down, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself running late to social events or mixing up the date of a meeting with a friend. Be flexible with your schedule and with others, and try to be open-minded when it comes to your usual social routine.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This retrograde might put your passion projects on hold or halt your flow of inspiration — but you can use this dry spell as an excuse to connect with friends and family who can get your juices flowing again. Meet up with a friend who shares a similar hobby to you for some extracurricular fun, or spend some quality time at home with a family member you haven’t seen in a while to nourish your soul. You’ll be feeling like your social self again in no time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Roommate or family drama could cut into your social time during the first couple weeks of this retrograde, Cancer, so do your best to avoid passive-aggressive communication and be clear about your many water sign feelings. Additionally, you may find yourself reconnecting with people from your past or revisiting old conversations, too. Just try not to take other people’s words too personally or read too much into a passing comment, or else you may find your feelings hurt over nothing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your inbox is probably filled with fun invites from friends new and old, Leo. However, trying to buzz from one conversation to another without time to reflect on your actions and connections is a retrograde no-no. Packing in too many plans at once could result in mixing up dates, missing an important event, or saying something you don’t mean. Avoid these social snags by slowing down and being more present with your friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It’s time to evaluate which friends are truly worth your valuable time and energy, Virgo. You’re separating the wheat from the chaff, and you may find yourself questioning whether the people you surround yourself with truly have your back. Once the retrograde hits your sign on Sept. 23, you’ll be able to deeply review your personal goals — which will make it easier to align with relationships that support your vision and give you space to be who you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With your diplomacy skills and balanced outlook on life, you make a great mediator between your friends, Libra. But constantly keeping the peace within your squad can sometimes come at your own expense. Don’t be afraid to say no to plans with friends or set boundaries with your crew. The real ones will stick with you, even when you need some time to yourself or don’t agree with their stance on something.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The first two weeks of this retrograde may have you feeling exhausted, Scorpio — so it’s a good time to put social obligations on pause and set aside some much-needed space to recharge your batteries. However, during the latter half of this backspin, your friendships will come back to the front burner. While group dynamics might feel a little wonky, you might also find that a like-minded peer from your past comes back into the picture, which could be a fun throwback.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Retrograde-fueled work stress and dramatic friendship dynamics could put a damper on your social life now. But if there’s anyone who can find the silver linings and create connections anyway, it’s you, Sagittarius. Right now is an opportunity to find your place within your friend group and revisit ways to be a more active part of your community. It’s also a great time to call on old networking contacts who can help you on your professional journey.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Now's the time to circle back to the networking contacts you never followed up with or reach out to colleagues from previous jobs that you haven't seen in a while. Much of this retrograde is taking place in your career sector, so rebuilding friendly connections with people in your field — or the field you'd ideally like to end up in — can offer some refreshing perspective shifts or open doors of opportunity in the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Planning a getaway with your crew can be fun, Aquarius, but Mercury retrograde can make traveling really messy. Instead of a friend vacation, use the backspin’s energy to connect with old friends who can help to challenge your beliefs or broaden your perspectives in some way. Being adventurous via an open mind can be just as fulfilling as seeing some out-of-town sights.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

They say secrets don’t make friends, Pisces — and this retrograde will pull the skeletons out of your social life’s closet. Now’s a time to get real about your boundaries with friends and clear up any under-the-surface drama that’s been eating away at your connections. Whether it was a friendly loan that never got paid back or a promise that was broken, don’t be afraid to face the truth about your and others’ feelings. Your friendships will be more successful once you’re able to be real.