The Hobby You Should Have, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When someone tells you to get a hobby, it’s usually meant as an insult — just ask Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin from Real Housewives of New York (IYKYK). But having an activity that brings you a sense of comfort, community, and a creative release can actually be really healing, especially if it’s catered to your unique interests or deepest desires.

Luckily, you don’t have to waste your time trying out different classes to find the perfect pastime. All you need is your birth chart because your zodiac sign can point you in the right direction of the hobby that’s right for you.

Astrology can tell you a lot about yourself, from how you interact with others to the way you choose to decorate your home. That’s why your sun sign can also be used to decide which hobbies match your personality the best, because there’s no better indicator of who you are and what you value than how you spend your free time.

For example, if you’re a sensitive water sign, you’ll likely be drawn to an activity that allows you to channel your feelings. If you’re a likable air sign, you’ll probably seek out a pastime requiring you to be around others. And if you’re a fire sign, you can expect to get your heart pumping with a little physical activity.

Keep reading on to find the hobby that’s best for you based on the personality traits and preferences of your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Valentina Stankovic/E+/Getty Images As the lively first sign of the zodiac, Aries need an activity where they can get their energy out. Something like rock climbing is great for rams because it’ll not only get them out of their house for a few hours, but it won’t bring out their overly competitive spirits, either, because there are no scores or points to keep track of.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taureans are creatures of comfort, so their hobby of choice needs to be something that can be done while they’re wrapped in a blanket and watching their favorite reality show at home. Fiber arts activities like knitting, crocheting, or embroidery are all good choices for the earth sign, as these projects will make you feel super busy — even when you haven’t left the couch all day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis are known for being great conversationalists. For this reason, the air sign should consider picking up a new language, so they can unlock a whole other community of people to talk to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) mixetto/E+/Getty Images As notorious homebodies who often get labeled as the matriarch of the zodiac, Cancers need a hobby that allows them to nurture something without having to leave the house. That’s why gardening is the perfect activity for the water sign because if anyone knows how to take care of others, it’s Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Sociable Leo is always looking for an excuse to hang with their besties, so a hobby that can be done with a group of people, like a club sport, is right up the fire sign’s alley. Plus, Leos never miss an opportunity to be the star of the show, so you know they’ll work hard to earn the title of team captain.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) milan2099/E+/Getty Images It’s a well-known fact that Virgos are constantly striving for perfection, so it stands to reason that their go-to hobby should be something that requires serious precision and expert execution. Cooking or baking are great options for the earth sign because you can always count on a Virgo to get the measurements exactly right.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) As one of the most stylish members of the zodiac, it would benefit Libras to take up sewing as a hobby so that they can create their very own one-of-a-kind garments whenever they want. Or, at the very least, it’ll help the air sign learn how to tailor their best thrift finds.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Though they don’t like to admit it, Scorpios have a lot of feelings that they tend to keep to themselves. That’s why the water sign should consider picking up a hobby like journaling so they can release their emotions in private while still maintaining their tough and mysterious reputations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/Moment/Getty Images Nobody loves being out in nature more than a Sagittarius, which is why a hobby like hiking is perfect for the fire sign. Plus, it can help fuel their adventurous spirits even when they are unable to travel, which is a huge advantage for the fire sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns are pragmatic, logical, and calculated, so finding a hobby that allows them to tap into their intelligence is a must. Something like chess would be a great option for the earth sign because it affords the them the opportunity to use their sharp minds and improve their strategy over time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Known as the humanitarians of the zodiac, Aquarians are likely to spend their free time volunteering at local shelters and assisting with various charity events. It’s not always easy, but nothing gives the air sign a sense of purpose more than helping others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images Pisces are some of the most creative members of the zodiac, so give them a paintbrush and a canvas and they’re bound to produce something beautiful. If they don’t have any aspirations of being an artist, the water sign can also channel their creativity through powerful poems that are guaranteed to bring you to tears.