While some zodiac signs are happy to keep their hair au natural forever, others are born with a box dye in their hand. These folks love the way hair color can quickly transform their overall look, and they’re never afraid to try a new hue.

For the zodiac signs who love to dye their hair, a fresh color feels like a new lease on life. They like to experiment with funky shades and test out all the TikTok hair color trends, whether that means DIY-ing the look at home or scheduling an appointment with their go-to colorist.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, some members of the zodiac are more open to change than others, and that directly relates back to their willingness to change their hair color. Astrologically speaking, how you react to change stems from your sign’s modality, whether it’s fixed, mutable, or cardinal.

If you have a cardinal sign, Garbis says you’re way more likely to be a trendsetter as well as someone who’s impulsive and OK with change. If you’re fixed, you tend to be super stubborn and stuck in your ways. And if you’re mutable, you’re all about going with the flow.

When it comes to hair, a dye job can feel like a super permanent thing, and that scares some zodiac signs away. But for the signs listed below, hair color is nothing more than a fun way to express themselves. Keep reading for the three zodiac signs most likely to have their colorist on speed dial.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

mladenbalinovac/E+/Getty Images

As a cardinal fire sign, Aries is as impulsive as it gets with their hair. According to Garbis, once they come across a funky hair color filter on TikTok, they’ll want to dye their hair the very same day.

For Aries, it doesn’t matter if they just spent six months lifting their hair from black to blonde. If they like the look of red or blue, they won’t be able to rest until they test it out. “Aries will try anything, but they also want to be different and set trends of their own,” says Garbis.

If this fiery sign spots one too many people rocking their hair color, they’ll feel compelled to try the opposite hue just to stand out. In fact, you can likely blame Aries folks for the never-ending cycle of hair color trends on social media, as they’re always inventing something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Willie B. Thomas/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As a mutable air sign, Gemini tends to be super indecisive. Their tastes change on an hourly basis depending on who and what they see. If they spot someone with a beautiful shade of ice-blonde lengths, they won’t be able to stop thinking about it. Then, once they try the ice blonde, they’ll spot another shade — and the cycle will continue.

A Gemini’s TikTok FYP is full of trending hair colors, like candlelit brunette and cowgirl copper. As Garbis says, Geminis are super creative, so they love to see what others are doing with their look, and then use it as inspo for their own.

This sign loves a natural color, but they certainly won’t shy away from bright or rainbow hair. Give them all the oranges, neon greens, and electric blues.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

MonicaNinker/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios are never a fan of their natural hair color. If they have light hair, they’ll want to go darker, and if they have dark hair, they’ll want to try something more mysterious, like violet, burgundy, or deep blue. The goal is to match their outward appearance with their mystical, magical insides.

As a fixed water sign, they’ll eventually land on their signature shade and then stick with it for years, Garbis says. Dyeing their hair becomes a part of their beauty routine, and they’ll never miss an appointment with their colorist for upkeep.

Scorpios are also the sign most likely to dye their hair after a breakup or other major event. To change their energy, they’ll pick up a box of color, set up shop in their bathroom, and give themselves a brand new identity.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer