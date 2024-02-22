The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can Help You Draft The Best Text To Your Crush

Some people have a way with words, especially when it comes to drafting risky texts. If you’ve been dying to message your crush, they’re the exact friend you want in your corner as you type flirty words and cute confessions.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, certain zodiac signs are always ready to help you text your crush thanks to their ruling planet, which might compel them to play the role of matchmaker, as well as their element. If your friend is a fire or air sign, you can trust that they’ll boost your confidence and stroke your ego, even in the face of potential rejection.

These zodiac signs also love love, so they won’t roll their eyes if you start to talk about your crush. Instead, they’ll get invested in the process of helping you connect, and they’ll also fuel your fantasy. These folks will assure you that your crush will like you back, and they’ll insist that sending a text is a good thing.

They’re in it for the excitement, too, as well as the chance to live vicariously through your love life. These zodiac signs are always down to spice up a Friday night by sending flirty messages and professions of love. They will egg you on, read your texts over your shoulder, and demand that you add suggestive emojis.

Below, an astrologer shares the top three zodiac signs that’ll help you draft a text to your crush. They’re brave, they’re bold, they’re always flirty — and, most important of all, they aren’t afraid to hit send.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As one of the best matchmakers of the zodiac, Taurus will always get excited when it comes to texting crushes and making connections. “They’re a sign ruled by Venus, so they love love,” says Garbis.

They’ll sit next to you and help you craft the perfect message that eloquently expresses how you feel, and they’ll encourage you in the nicest way if you start to get nervous.

This earth sign is a big softie when it comes to romance. “You can talk to them about relationships for hours,” she says. “Taurus is our undercover love fanatic who is into all things mushy.” That said, they also have a saucy side.

If you’re trying to flirt with your crush, a Taurus will help you come up with the steamiest, sexiest texts to send. They always seem to have a partner by their side, so you can trust that they know what they’re doing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you hint that you want to text your crush while in the presence of a Leo, it’ll only be a matter of moments before they snag your phone and do it for you.

This fire sign doesn’t mess around when it comes to taking risks, and that means they’re always ready to help their friends make a move. Leo is ruled by the bright and shiny sun, so they like to be the center of attention, they have confidence to spare — and they’re also master flirts.

“They’ll type ‘dtf?’ and then hit send just to mess with you,” says Garbis. “It’s a lot, but you can’t even get mad at them because they’re just doing what you dreamed about doing but were too scared.”

This is the friend to turn to when you’re out at night and want to spice things up, but they’ll also help you tap into your confidence the next day when you want to keep the convo going.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A Libra is always ready to help you text your crush. This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so they’ll bubble over with excitement at the idea, and they’ll also want to play a role in the matchmaking.

As a chatty air sign, they’ll want to know all the details and the backstory about how you met, and then they’ll use that info to help you draft an iconic message.

If you don’t text your crush within a reasonable period of time, they’ll start to get annoyed and frustrated, and that’s when they’ll pull you aside and make you hit send. “They’ll be sick of you talking about it without taking any action,” says Garbis, “so they’ll find a way to bring you two together.”

Libra is the ride-or-die friend that only wants the best for you, so they’ll calm your nerves by reading and re-reading the text to assure you that it isn’t weird, and all the while they’ll make jokes about officiating your future wedding.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer