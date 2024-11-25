These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Probably Skip Holiday Parties

For many, the holiday season is a whirlwind of travel, decorating, shopping, and party hopping. Some people get wrapped up in the festivities and love every minute of it but there are a select few zodiac signs that prefer to keep things as low-key as possible.

Instead of decking the halls on Nov. 1 and filling their social calendar with countless get-togethers, these members of the zodiac look for ways to celebrate in cozy, quiet ways. It might mean they hang one wreath instead of 10, plan one Friendsgiving dinner instead of three, and some might even opt out of the more rambunctious gatherings — like the holiday office party that always dissolves into chaos.

The zodiac signs that prefer low-key holidays tend to be more low-key themselves, which is why you won’t see them celebrating 24/7 until January. Since they’re more selective with what they choose to do and how they spend their time, it usually means they also embrace slower traditions and more practical practices.

They’re the ones who enjoy the simplicity of staying home to bake cookies, the art of sending out handwritten cards, and the coziness that comes with reading a good book by the Christmas tree, which they might not fully decorate until Dec. 23. Keep scrolling for the three zodiac signs who will do whatever they can to take it easy this time of year.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Shutterstock

While Virgos have what it takes to keep up with a jam-packed season when need be, they also appreciate the art of creating a quiet holiday at home. People with Virgo placements might choose to celebrate simply with small, meaningful decorations and tiny gestures that put them in the holiday mood, like burning a festive candle or switching their go-to coffee creamer to one that’s Christmas-themed.

Instead of racing through an airport or waiting in a long line at the mall, a Virgo would much rather be home in their pajamas where they can bake and relax at their own pace — and enjoy their hard-earned time off. As a practical earth sign, you won’t catch a Virgo going overboard with the gifts, either.

While other signs like to show their love by showering friends and family with as many prezzies as possible, a Virgo is much more likely to find one unique gift per person. That way they won’t overspend, collect clutter, or panic running to stores. To a Virgo, that simply isn’t in the spirit of the season.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Shutterstock

As a quirky, free-thinking sign, it’s easy for Aquarius to opt out of traditional holiday activities. While others are shopping, traveling to see the tree at Rockefeller Center, and dashing from one Friendsgiving to the next, it’s the Aquarians who are equally busy backing out of plans in favor of staying home.

This air sign values their social connections, but that doesn’t mean they have to attend a huge holiday bash in order to celebrate. They’d have just as much fun seeing one or two friends — or staying in to sip wine and decorate.

Some Aquarians might even let most of the season pass them by without much recognition. They’re the most likely to decorate at the last minute, and they’re 100% going to take everything down and get back to real life once the holidays are over.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

simonkr/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to keep their holiday season low-key, it’s Pisces. This water sign enjoys the season, but they’re also in tune with their own needs. If they aren’t in the mood to decorate, attend parties, or put themselves through the hassle of cross-country travel, they’ll instantly decide to stay home.

While other water signs would feel guilty for skipping a holiday dinner or not seeing family, the fish isn’t going to lose any sleep over it. In fact, they might decide on a whim to make their own tradition, whether it’s taking festive photos with their dog or going ice skating with their partner for a romantic, wintery date.

The introspective, dreamy Pisces might even view the holidays as a time to turn inward, especially if they’ve been extra busy the rest of the year. Instead of filling their to-do list, they’ll happily savor the more restorative aspects of the season, like sleeping in, sipping hot chocolate, and napping by the fire.