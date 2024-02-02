While some zodiac signs will get randomly married in Vegas with Elvis as their officiant, others like to think things through first, and that always includes signing a prenup, the paperwork that assures each person’s assets will be protected in the event of a divorce.

According to astrologer Babs Cheung, this includes the zodiac signs who have strong boundaries, the ones who are risk averse — and the personalities who have trust issues, and thus want as many precautions in place as possible.

“Additionally, [the zodiac signs] most likely to desire a prenup are those who have a great understanding of their financial goals,” she tells Bustle. Prenups are there to protect your money, so you can see how that would extra be appealing to the signs who think ahead to the future, as well as the ones who value stability and security.

These financially-savvy zodiac signs will be in their lawyer’s office with pen in hand, ready to sign a prenuptial agreement long before they walk down the aisle. “Love isn't logical, which means [even the most] logical signs could get swept up in the nuptials and ‘I dos’,” says Cheung. “However, signs that value practical knowledge will be the ones most likely to say, "I will... after you sign this."

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who always want a prenup.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

andresr/E+/Getty Images

According to Cheung, Virgo is one of the most risk-averse of all the zodiac signs, so you won’t catch them making major life decisions without considering everything that could possibly go wrong, like a separation or divorce.

“When things can't be guaranteed, especially in matters of the heart, Virgo will lean on their ruler Mercury — the planet of thinking, writing, and communication — to draft an impeccable prenup that not only protects them, but the future of the marriage,” says Cheung.

While there’s nothing sexy about a prenup, this earth sign isn’t afraid to bring it up to their partner. “To them, it isn’t a taboo act, but rather a true act of kind service to their soon-to-be spouse,” she says.

They know that everyone will be happier — and the marriage will feel more solid — if they take the time to cross their Ts and dot their Is.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and intuition, which means they expect things to change, and they also side-eye anything that seems too good to be true. According to Cheung, this sign can never be too cautious, so they’re always going to protect themselves with paperwork.

“It's likely that they've learned all too well how scorned lovers can behave post-breakup,” she says. “Whether it's from their own personal experience or just understanding human nature, Scorpio wouldn't be caught divorced without a proper prenup in place.”

This sign is also associated with the eighth house of shared resources, which plays a role in their pre-marriage decisions. While it might seem counterintuitive for Scorpio to actively divide up their assets before a union, Cheung says it actually allows them to fully and happily share with their partner, knowing that they’re protected should anything change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn is very corporate-minded in every other aspect of their life, so it makes sense that they’d want to sign contracts before tying the knot, too. “To them, marriages are acquisitions,” says Cheung, so they’ll want to have all the proper paperwork in place to protect themselves before they take the leap.

This sign is ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility, which means they’re a bit of a stickler for structure, she adds. If they skip steps or do things the wrong way, they’ll be too busy worrying about asset distribution and debt sharing to enjoy dress shopping or cake tastings.

It sounds intense, but it’s all because they want to create a partnership that will last. If a Capricorn decides to get married, it’s because they hope to become an unstoppable power couple that’ll be OK no matter what. As Cheung says, “They want a prenup that can provide both sides with a ‘golden parachute’ should the merger not work out.”

Source:

Babs Cheung, astrologer