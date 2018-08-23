On Aug. 15, a new movie called To All The Boys I've Loved Before, based on the novel of the same title, came out on Netflix. As you might know by now, To All The Boys follows an introspective girl named Lara Jean (Lana Condor) who makes a fake-dating pact with the outgoing, popular Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). It's a plot kind of similar to what you've seen in other teen movies like 10 Things I Hate About You or Easy A, but what you haven't seen before is an actor rise to Internet fame as quickly as Centineo has following the release of To All The Boys. If you have Centineo fever like (seemingly) everyone else, you need to watch these Noah Centineo movies streaming now.

Even though it may seem like Centineo popped out from nowhere, he's actually had a lot of past roles, especially in TV. You may want to start your catch-up with the Freeform show, The Fosters, in which the Centineo stars as Jesus Adams Foster. Yet as exciting as it is to watch him take center stage in the show, it's also very cool to see him steal scenes in other projects like the ones below.

1 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Netflix on YouTube It's the movie that ignited the Centineo craze, so it only makes sense that it would top this watch list. Once you see the rom-com for yourself, you'll realize why people are falling head over heels for the 22 year-old actor. Check it out on Netflix now.

2 'How To Build A Better Boy' Disney Channel/YouTube Like so many teen sensations before him, Centineo took part in a Disney Channel movie. It was called How to Build a Better Boy, and you can watch the 2014 film now with the Disney Now App or rent it on Amazon.

3 'SPF-18' Alex Israel/YouTube In 2017, Centineo starred in this California surfer movie as a bad-boy motorcyclist/surfer combo. You can find it on Netflix or rent it on iTunes.

4 'The Gold Retrievers' Alpine Pictures/YouTube This 2010 dog movie features a much younger Centineo, so if you want to see him show off his child-acting chops, check out the cute film on Amazon Prime.

5 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' Netflix on YouTube As soon as you finish To All the Boys, you might find yourself feeling sad that you only got one chance to experience that movie for the first time. But the good news is that Centineo stars in a brand new, equally adorable Netflix movie called Sierra Burgess Is a Loser that comes out on Sept. 7. The countdown starts now.

6 'Turkles' Vangard/YouTube If you like mystery, animals, and environmental science, you should check out this 2011 camp movie which Centineo starred in as a kid. You can find it on Amazon Prime or rent it on YouTube.