Cosy season has officially arrived and it’s made its presence known through everything from our drinks orders (hello, pumpkin spice latte!) to our fashion choice (chunky knits, anyone?) and our hygge-esque home set-ups (think candles, warm blankets, fluffy cushions and so on). But if your hair colour is still clinging to the spirit of summer, consider this your signal to mix things up. Now is the perfect time to start thinking about a seasonal shade shift inspired by autumn/winter 2022’s trending hair colours.

Whilst sun-kissed strands and super bold brights may embody summer months, as the days get shorter and temperatures start to drop, there’s something reassuring about leaning into grounding shades brimming with the cosiness craved during cooler months. However, this season it’s not quite as straightforward as ditching highlights for a blanket of darker colour say the experts who are championing bespoke techniques to create plush, glossy takes on blondes, brunettes and redheads with offbeat shades featuring in the mix (spoiler alert: pastel pink hair has had an A/W 22 makeover).

Feeling inspired to book a salon appointment ? Keep scrolling as some of beauty’s best colourists share everything you need to know about the autumn/winter 2022 hair colour trends set to define this season.

Pearl Blonde Spotted on everyone from Kim Kardashian to Megan Fox and Emma Chamberlain, pearl blonde is a slight tonal shift from traditional platinum blonde. As Seniz Alkan – the Colour Artistic Director at Neville Hair and Beauty’s Colour – explains, the hints of lavender takes off the edge and tones down the white of platinum blonde, creating a shade that complements a range of skin tones. “It still takes a lot of courage, time and maintenance,” warns the stylist, who explains that lifting all the pigment from your hair is a lengthy process which can cause damage and should be left to the professionals “It’s a great look but it does grow out quickly,” adds Alkan who recommends maintaining with a silver shampoo and using moisturising products to minimise breakage.

Deluxe Copper This sybaritic shade first made an impact at Prada’s A/W 22, where Kendall Jenner debuted the elegantly warm shade which has transitioned into deeper, richer tones this season as seen on Tessa Thompson, Shay Mitchell, and Phoebe Dynevor. “The soft, peachy blonde that was a popular throughout the summer has drifted into darker strawberry shades whilst earthy iterations of the trend have deepened into the plushness of warm red browns,” notes David McNeil – Senior Stylist & Colour Degree Expert at Charles Worthington – who says bespoke colour makes the trend perfectly yours. “L’Oréal’s pure pigment orange, red and yellow blisters make adjusting the overall warmth of brunette simple, whilst using balayage to target strands with colour means you can control how far you want to take the look.”

Borderline Black Somber shades for autumn may not be a revolutionary beauty concept, but this autumn heading over to the dark side means going a lot deeper. “Clients are increasingly pointing to pictures of Megan Fox and Dua Lipa’s dark, silky hair during consultations,” shares Alkan, who says blondes and brunettes inspired by the dramatic, inky transformations of Nicola Peltz Beckham and Lily James should keep the process straightforward and strands shiny through the use of semi-permanent colour boosted with a warm toner. Whilst the colourist always advises locking in the look with colour shampoo, she suggests ditching conditioners and instead using a moisturising hair mask designed to maintain the freshness of your colour for longer.

Rosé Everyday Experimenting with bright bursts of colour may seem like a beauty move limited to warmer months, but this season’s take on the playfulness and positivity of pink has seen a shift towards softer shades infused with the peachy tones found in a glass of rosé. It’s a spirit-lifting shade that’s been spotted on Jessica Renee Williams and Emma Chamberlain and championed by Neil Moodie Studio Colourist Eddie Parker, who describes the statement-making shade as a refreshing change from the ‘dark for winter’ mentality. “These muted tones are a fun, easy and non-committal way to bring warmth and vibrancy to blonde hair as the days get darker,” explains Parker, who recommends asking your colourist to glaze your hair with a toner that’s a blend of both shades.

Mocha Choca Brunette This deliciously decadent brunette takes inspiration from café culture with sumptuous tones blended with hints of chocolate, coffee, cinnamon and caramel goodness as seen on Hailey Beiber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber. “Now autumn’s definitely here, these tones are perfect for brunettes who want to bring out the natural richness of hair which may have lightened during summer months,” says McNeil, who explains that brewing a bespoke blend of tones may take more time but it is guaranteed to give you more multi-dimensional colour, instead of just applying one flat brunette shade. “With a soft balayage technique you can create a decadent chocolate base with brightening cinnamon tones running through it which makes a sophisticated statement, but for unsure brunettes there’s always the option of exploring temporary glosses, which balance tones and boost shine.”