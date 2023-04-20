5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cut Their Hair Short, According To An Astrologer

Everyone is occasionally struck with the desire to cut their hair short. It can happen when you see someone rocking a chic bob, like Hailey Bieber, or when a friend gets a pixie haircut and looks absolutely amazing. The desire to reach for the scissors and give yourself a snip can be strong, but there are only a select few zodiac signs who actually go through with it.

Whether it’s a lob, bob, pixie — or even a buzzcut — the zodiac signs most likely cut their hair short all share a few traits in common. According to Nechama Muchnik, an astrologer and co-founder of the astrology app Planet, it’s usually the mutable signs, aka the ones known for being adaptable, flexible, and comfortable with change. “Because let’s face it — haircuts feel like a big change to many of us,” Muchnik tells Bustle.

Mutable signs don’t stress about looking different. They don’t overthink the growing out stage that happens after a haircut, or allow it give them second thoughts. And they certainly don’t feel uncomfortable in a salon chair as a stylist lops off 12 inches. Nothing stops them, because they know they’ll adjust quickly.

Speaking of, the spontaneous folks of the zodiac also fall into this category. According to Muchnik, bold, impulsive signs are highly likely to book a salon appointment without so much as batting an eye. To them, getting a short haircut is just an easy way to spice up the day. NBD.

Here, the five zodiac signs who aren’t afraid to cut their hair.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a mutable, impulsive fire sign, Aries ticks all the boxes when it comes to the signs most likely to go short. According to Muchnik, it’s the strong IDGAF Aries energy that sends you marching to the salon for a trim just because you got annoyed one day and wanted your hair out the way. If you need a change, you make it happen. No questions asked.

Astrologer Matthias Dettmann says Aries tends to go for a long lob or shoulder-grazing look. While you may grow your hair out on occasion, just to see what it’s like, the moment life gets busy your first instinct is to go short again. You like styles that are quick, chic, simple.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is a mutable air sign. In astrology speak, that means you get bored super easily and thus remain on the hunt for new, exciting experiences. According to Muchnik, one way you scratch the itch is by changing your hair on a regular basis. “I could totally see them chopping all their hair off and then sending a friend a selfie out of nowhere,” Muchnik says.

You’re a fan of every new trend, and have a million photos saved on your phone to use as inspo, but you’re particularly fond of a buzz and a bob. If you’re scrolling one day and spot a cute, short hairstyle, it’s only a matter of time before you call a stylist.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Since Sagittarius is fiery and mutable, you’re pretty much guaranteed to go short. “These fire signs would cut their hair any day of the week because they know they can rock virtually any look,” Muchnik says. You aren’t one to wait around for a special occasion or a change in season, either. For you, getting a short haircut is simply a way to spice up an afternoon.

Because you’re always on the go, you like short hairstyles that are extra easy to take care of, Dettmann says. When your hair is longer, you like to pull it back into a high ponytail or messy bun. When it’s short, you’re all about a sleek lob or bubble bob that you can slick back and forget.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius also needs a shoutout on the list. “Although a fixed sign, which typically struggles with change, Aquarians love embracing things that make them feel unique or like the true ‘one-of-a-kind’ characters they are,” Muchnik tells Bustle. And that means you aren’t afraid of a pair of scissors — or clippers. “Aquarians would totally be the type to get a pixie cut, a buzz on one side, or anything else that makes them stand out.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces is mutable and watery, which means you flow with your feelings in the moment. If that means cutting your own hair at 2 a.m., so be it. Muchnik says you’re so the type to give yourself a cute pixie and/or a bang — as well as some fun highlights or color — without worrying too much about the outcome. “These water signs are the artists of the zodiac and have a penchant for creativity like no other,” Muchnik says. You’re also a fan of changing up your look after big life events, like a breakup or a move.

