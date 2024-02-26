These 3 Zodiac Signs Won’t Think Twice About Breaking Up With Someone

Even if you want to break up with a partner, it isn’t always easy to go through with it. It’s sad to think about parting ways with someone you’ve loved, and it’s also tempting to sit back and wait for issues and problems to resolve on their own. Meanwhile, certain zodiac signs will have already sent a breakup text.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, the decision to end a relationship is often fraught with hesitation and doubt, but the zodiac signs who have no trouble initiating a breakup, they’re always going to be quick when it comes to severing ties once a relationship has veered off course.

These are the zodiac signs that will immediately break up with someone who is toxic, but they’ll also let go of a partner who simply isn’t a good fit. As Wang says, “These individuals prioritize their well-being and emotional satisfaction over the comfort of the familiar.”

They have other traits in common, too, like the courage to initiate tough conversations, the clarity to know what they want and deserve in a partner, and the unflinching commitment to their personal happiness, he adds. This is thanks in part to their ruling planet, which can dictate what they value, as well as other astrological factors.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who aren’t afraid of initiating breakup.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

“Aries, the fiery trailblazer of the zodiac, exhibits a boldness that does not shy away from the difficult decision of a breakup,” says Wang. As a sign ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, they’ve been known to call things off in the heat of the moment, like when they’re arguing with a partner.

This fire sign is impulsive by nature, and they’re also confident enough to say how they feel. Once they’ve had enough, they’ll pour their hearts out, end the relationship, and then they’ll move on without ever looking back.

Aries have a strong sense of what they want in life, which is why you’ll also catch them approaching a partner for a calm face-to-face breakup where they lay everything out on the table. According to Wang, Aries will never shy away from a tough conversation.

Aries is an extremely independent sign, too, so they have no qualms about going back to single life. Once they get rid of a bad partner, they’ll just be happy to have that weight off their shoulders.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

If you betray a Scorpio’s trust, expect a breakup text within the hour. According to Wang, this sign values loyalty and commitment above everything else, so they won’t hesitate to end a relationship that no longer feels safe or secure.

As a sign ruled by the mysterious Pluto, Scorpio also isn’t afraid to be single. In fact, they sometimes prefer it, especially if a partner has been extra-difficult to live with. This trait means they won’t hang onto people or situations that aren’t a good fit, just for the sake of being in a relationship.

When it comes to breaking up with someone, it doesn’t matter if a Scorpio has been with their partner for 10 weeks or 10 years. “Their keen intuition often signals when it’s time to let go, making them initiators rather than settlers in love,” says Wang.

While it may not be easy for a Scorpio to dump someone — they are an emotional water sign, after all — their anger, disappointment, or annoyance almost always outweighs the sentimentality that might hold others back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

While some zodiac signs will do whatever it takes to save a dying relationship, including deep chats and couples counseling, a Sagittarius is more than happy to call things off, especially once they’ve stopped having fun.

“As the free-spirited adventurer of the zodiac, they have an intrinsic need for personal growth and discovery,” says Wang. “A relationship that becomes stifling or tedious is no match for the Sagittarian’s love for freedom.”

As a fire sign ruled by expansive Jupiter, it’s easy for a Sagittarius to figure out exactly what they want in life, and it’s even easier for them to move on from a relationship. This sign is comfortable with the idea that people come and people go, so they aren’t the type to cling.

They’re open to remaining friends with their exes, but they also love a clean slate. “They view breakups not as endings, but as gateways to new experiences and possibilities,” says Wang. “And they can also embrace the single life with enthusiasm.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, spiritual counselor