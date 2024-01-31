In the ever-evolving world of manicures, two things are for certain: black nail polish will always be a classic, and French tips are still a timeless trend.

When you put the two together, you’ve got one heck of a fierce set.

Hello, “Black Nail Theory”

In case you missed it, the “black nail theory” is a buzzy manicure trend that’s been swirling around TikTok for a few months now. It purports that glossy black nails promote feelings of increased confidence, and that a dark manicure makes the wearer appear bold, daring, and even mysterious to onlookers.

In recent weeks, quite a few A-listers have sported the edgy hue on their nails, including the likes of Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Selena Gomez.

French Mani Obsession

Aside from high-shine black polish, French tip nails have been a total mainstay for mani lovers — so much so that the nostalgic look has claimed Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Greenblatt, and countless other celebs as fans.

Though the nail design was huge in the ’90s — when it was regularly rocked by Pamela Anderson and J.Lo — its recent comeback has solidified it as a mainstay.

13 Black French Tip Nails

In the mood for a black French tip manicure that is anything but basic? Below, find 13 unique nail art ideas to inspire your next set.

1 Black Micro French Tips @paintedbyjools Minimalists will love the understated look of black micro French tips, which add an unexpected twist to the classic design.

2 Zebra Print Frenchies @samrosenails This abstract fine line zebra print is fierce while still being subtle. Wear the black polish with a clear base for the most minimal pop.

3 3D Adornments & Silver Chrome @ibedoingnails Tap the rising “mob wife” aesthetic with some “more is more” black-tipped French nails, made all the more bold with 3D adornments and silver chrome details.

4 Double Black French Tips @nailslpc.xo Take a simple French set to the next level by adding some half moon outlines on each nail.

5 Coquette Details @samrosenails The girlies are putting bows on literally everything (even their food), so elevate some sparkling black French tips with painted-on ribbons for a mani that’s both bold and dainty.

6 Patent Leather Set @brushedbyb_ For a look that is luxe and monochromatic, paint your nails with a matte black polish shade, then pair them with French tips that have a high-gloss finish.

7 Dark Croc Print Frenchies @addiisnails Take cues from none other than Hailey Bieber with the croc print nail art trend, making it all your own with 3D leather-inspired details.

8 Dotted Details @nailslpc.xo Elevate your mani with some eye-catching dots and trendy invisible Frenchies, made even more elegant with black polish.

9 Mod ’60s Mani @sansungnails Across fashion and beauty, ’60s references are having a moment. Take the groovy trend to your tips by way of some mod French tip designs that stray from the norm.

10 Chunky French Tips & Bows @yveningset Add pearl accents and a pop of pale pink onto your black French nails by way of balletcore bows for a manicure that’s equal parts edgy and feminine.

11 Feline-Inspired Art @sansungnails Serve chic cat lady with these sleek black-hued Frenchies that replace traditional tips with feline accents.

12 Thin Black & White Lines @anouknailedit For those who prefer to keep their nails simple, decorate short, square-shaped nails with thin lines of deep black and crisp white.

13 Glitter-Laced Swirls @tiffanyabbigailebeauty Add light-catching sparkle to your nails with silver glitter polish that swirls around your black French tips. It’s the perfect disco-inspired flair.