Bennifer, Kravis, & 16 Other Fun Celeb Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

Whether you’re as committed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z or as budding as Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, there’s no better way to define your fall fling like arriving to a Halloween party in a celebrity couple’s costume. With cameras flashing as you and your partner step out in coordinated attire, it can be easy to feel like you’re a star couple being caught by the paparazzi.

So, why not embrace your 15 minutes of fame this Halloween season? After all, nothing makes it clearer that your love is written in the stars like dressing up as one of these celebrity couples costumes for Halloween 2021. Show off your red carpet-worthy fashion by dressing as Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, your impeccable street style by dressing like Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, or your shared sense of humor by dressing as Lil Nas X and Satan. However you choose to celebrate, just don’t let the fame get to your head, or you might end up on the cover of tomorrow morning’s tabloid.

(Note: There’s a big difference between appreciation and appropriation — and let’s be honest: There are culturally appropriative Halloween costumes that you should never wear. That said, please be mindful of whom you dress up as, and how, this Halloween.)

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether you’re going for retro Bennifer or Bennifer 2.0, making a nod to Ben’s buzzy watch is a great way to show that your fandom of these lovebirds transcends time and breakups. Jennifer’s pink engagement ring is a small but crucial detail to nail the retro J-Lo look, but her iconic style evolution should provide plenty of outfit options whether you’re going for old school or new age J-Lo. (If weather permits, you could throw on a bikini and recreate the iconic “Jenny from the Block” yacht shot.) For Ben’s outfit, consider sporting a simple Red Sox tee and carrying 3-6 full, extra-large Dunkin’s iced coffees in one cardboard tray for the entirety of the night.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images Since going public this year, it seems like Kravis might be written in the stars. The duo has been taking the media by storm with cozy pics and, of course, stepping out in some of the hottest couple outfits in Hollywood. The couple seems to be coordinating their style as of late, with Kourtney’s sleek chic and Travis’ punk disposition making for some rocking looks. For both Kourtney and Travis, plan some matching outfits with plenty of black leather, chain jewelry, and band tees. Whether you’re already tatted or in the market for some rub-on tattoos, full sleeves and neck tats are a must if you’re looking to march to the beat of Travis Barker’s drum.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Few celebs have gifted us with as many trend-setting fashion moments as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. But perhaps the most iconic look of late was when the duo were spotted on a fire escape clad in neon fur. The key items here are a lime green ushanka hat for A$AP and a hot pink fur coat for Rihanna, but throwing on some Timberlands and lime green heels will seal the deal.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z You know you’re dealing with a power couple when fellow celebrities like Ciara and Russell Wilson have taken Halloween as a chance to channel their inner Bey and Jay. Follow suit in pink and mint green suits to recreate the couple’s iconic “APESH*T” music video shot in the Louvre. Add some lavish jewelry, and top it off by printing out a picture of the “Mona Lisa” to pose in front of. Close enough, right?

Megan thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images If Megan thee Stallion’s budding romance with Pardison Fontaine has made one thing clear, it’s that you don’t need to be single to have a Hot Girl Summer. The same goes for having a Hot Girl Halloween. Megan loves paying homage to her Houston roots, so lasso in your look with a cowboy hat and fringe. Pardison seems to have a passion for sporting an orange beanie and jean jacket, so grab these staples before you party like Pardi.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images For the more dapper couple, step into some formal attire in honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. An elegant dress with a classic wrap coat with have you looking as regal and cozy as Meghan. If you’re looking to add some specificity to Harry’s typical suit (and aren’t already graced with the royal’s red hair), some hair dye or a red-haired wig can help send the message home.

Lil Nas X & Satan a la "Call me By Your Name" For a match made in hell. Throw on some black boxer briefs and thigh high boots, have your partner don a pair of horns and red makeup, and pole dance your way to best costume of the night. Hopefully you won’t be snapping necks like Lil Nas X does in the “Call Me By Your Name” music video, but you’ll surely be turning heads.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images If you and your beau share a love for looking sharp, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the perfect couple costume to show off your threads. Nick seems to have a penchant for wearing fitted, monochrome suits, which is the perfect complement for highlighting Priyanka’s often ornate gowns. Bring your red carpet best to this year’s Halloween bash.