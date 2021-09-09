Halloween

Bennifer, Kravis, & 16 Other Fun Celeb Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

Whether you’re as committed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z or as budding as Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, there’s no better way to define your fall fling like arriving to a Halloween party in a celebrity couple’s costume. With cameras flashing as you and your partner step out in coordinated attire, it can be easy to feel like you’re a star couple being caught by the paparazzi.

So, why not embrace your 15 minutes of fame this Halloween season? After all, nothing makes it clearer that your love is written in the stars like dressing up as one of these celebrity couples costumes for Halloween 2021. Show off your red carpet-worthy fashion by dressing as Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, your impeccable street style by dressing like Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum, or your shared sense of humor by dressing as Lil Nas X and Satan. However you choose to celebrate, just don’t let the fame get to your head, or you might end up on the cover of tomorrow morning’s tabloid.

(Note: There’s a big difference between appreciation and appropriation — and let’s be honest: There are culturally appropriative Halloween costumes that you should never wear. That said, please be mindful of whom you dress up as, and how, this Halloween.)

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Whether you’re going for retro Bennifer or Bennifer 2.0, making a nod to Ben’s buzzy watch is a great way to show that your fandom of these lovebirds transcends time and breakups. Jennifer’s pink engagement ring is a small but crucial detail to nail the retro J-Lo look, but her iconic style evolution should provide plenty of outfit options whether you’re going for old school or new age J-Lo. (If weather permits, you could throw on a bikini and recreate the iconic “Jenny from the Block” yacht shot.) For Ben’s outfit, consider sporting a simple Red Sox tee and carrying 3-6 full, extra-large Dunkin’s iced coffees in one cardboard tray for the entirety of the night.

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles

Dressing as Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles is the perfect Halloween costume for a duo looking to debut some wild styles. (Pun very much intended.) One of Booksmart director Olivia Wilde’s most memorable (and easily imitable) looks as of late was her academic argyle sweater moment paired with a silver chain. As for Harry, you can’t go wrong with a vibrant sweater, unique collar, and pearl necklace.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Since going public this year, it seems like Kravis might be written in the stars. The duo has been taking the media by storm with cozy pics and, of course, stepping out in some of the hottest couple outfits in Hollywood. The couple seems to be coordinating their style as of late, with Kourtney’s sleek chic and Travis’ punk disposition making for some rocking looks. For both Kourtney and Travis, plan some matching outfits with plenty of black leather, chain jewelry, and band tees. Whether you’re already tatted or in the market for some rub-on tattoos, full sleeves and neck tats are a must if you’re looking to march to the beat of Travis Barker’s drum.

Zendaya & Tom Holland

There’s been loads of of unconfirmed rumors on the web about Spider-Man: Far from Home costars Zendaya and Tom Holland dating offscreen, but for now, why not nod to their onscreen romance? Grab a Spider-Man suit for Tom and emulate Zendaya’s MJ look with a t-shirt, black denim jacket, and black tennis shoes.

Beanie Feldstein & Bonnie Chance Roberts

From Lady Bird to Booksmart, Beanie Feldstein’s performances have consistently made us laugh until we cry and cry until we laugh. If you and your partner are each other’s go-to comic relief, Beanie and her partner Bonnie Chance Roberts are the perfect couple to emulate this Halloween. To snag their red carpet debut look, all you need is a bit of sparkle and a whole lot of animal print. For Beanie, wear a leopard print blouse with a sequined dress. For Bonnie, find a leopard print blazer to match.

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum

Zoë Kraviz’s and Channing Tatum’s minimalist street style makes this a perfect last-minute, low effort choice for the more laidback lovers. To pay homage to Zoë’s ever-cool chic, grab a tight tank top, loose denim jeans, sunglasses, and plenty of gold jewelry. For Channing, throw on some baggy jeans, a grungy graphic tee, and a pair of chucks. If you’re ready to really commit to the look, tow your date around on a bike for the night. Or, at least for the photo op.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Few celebs have gifted us with as many trend-setting fashion moments as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. But perhaps the most iconic look of late was when the duo were spotted on a fire escape clad in neon fur. The key items here are a lime green ushanka hat for A$AP and a hot pink fur coat for Rihanna, but throwing on some Timberlands and lime green heels will seal the deal.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

You know you’re dealing with a power couple when fellow celebrities like Ciara and Russell Wilson have taken Halloween as a chance to channel their inner Bey and Jay. Follow suit in pink and mint green suits to recreate the couple’s iconic “APESH*T” music video shot in the Louvre. Add some lavish jewelry, and top it off by printing out a picture of the “Mona Lisa” to pose in front of. Close enough, right?

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Whether you can relate to their age gap or the fact that their romance stemmed from Twitter DMs, there’s a whole lot to love about Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s relationship. If you’re looking to pay homage to the couple with your own partner, try emulating their memorable Vanity Fair Oscar Party look. For Sarah, adorn a long-sleeved black dress with a dagger collar. For Holland, wear a double-breasted pant suit.

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

For the couples who wish they had paparazzi following them so that they didn’t have to take their own ‘fit pics, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are the perfect couple costume. Embrace your inner pop star with a stage-ready, sleek updo and an elegant gown or jumpsuit. For Anwar, grab an edgy graphic tee and fitted suit.

Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird

Nothing says, “We make a good team,” like suiting up as Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird for Halloween. For Sue, throw on some basketball shoes and a basketball jersey. For Megan, lace up some cleats, grab a soccer jersey, and — if you’re a real team player — mix in some purple hair dye or a Rapinoe-esque wig. Talk about the costume of champions.

Megan thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine

If Megan thee Stallion’s budding romance with Pardison Fontaine has made one thing clear, it’s that you don’t need to be single to have a Hot Girl Summer. The same goes for having a Hot Girl Halloween. Megan loves paying homage to her Houston roots, so lasso in your look with a cowboy hat and fringe. Pardison seems to have a passion for sporting an orange beanie and jean jacket, so grab these staples before you party like Pardi.

Cardi B & Offset

If you and your significant other have been on-again, off-again, there’s few better ways to announce that you’re on-again like arriving to Halloween as Cardi and Offset. Yet another celeb couple who has already been perfectly impersonated by Ciara, we recommend taking a note from her and her son’s Halloween look. Grab a short wig, black-and-white checkered dress, and white sunglasses a la Cardi’s “Invasion of Privacy” album cover. And, in true Offset fashion, throw on a black turtleneck, black jacket, and a chain necklace.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

For the more dapper couple, step into some formal attire in honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. An elegant dress with a classic wrap coat with have you looking as regal and cozy as Meghan. If you’re looking to add some specificity to Harry’s typical suit (and aren’t already graced with the royal’s red hair), some hair dye or a red-haired wig can help send the message home.

Lil Nas X & Satan a la "Call me By Your Name"

For a match made in hell. Throw on some black boxer briefs and thigh high boots, have your partner don a pair of horns and red makeup, and pole dance your way to best costume of the night. Hopefully you won’t be snapping necks like Lil Nas X does in the “Call Me By Your Name” music video, but you’ll surely be turning heads.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

If you and your beau share a love for looking sharp, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the perfect couple costume to show off your threads. Nick seems to have a penchant for wearing fitted, monochrome suits, which is the perfect complement for highlighting Priyanka’s often ornate gowns. Bring your red carpet best to this year’s Halloween bash.

Hailey & Justin Bieber

The perfect happy-medium for when one partner wants to dress up and the other just wants to wear sweats: Hailey and Justin Bieber. For Hailey, aim for streetwear meets glam. (Think: slip dress and tennis shoes or a tank top with a flashy trench coat.) For Justin, throw on some sweats, a beanie, and your finest Bieber hair.

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

If you and your beau treat every Halloween as a costume contest, you may finally have some real competition with Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka. The duo have consistently upstaged their fellow Hollywood Halloween partiers with show-stopping costumes for their whole family. If you’re looking for inspiration, they have plenty of looks you can emulate. Our personal favorite? Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. As the resident experts of costumes at your next Halloween party, dressing as this dimwitted fictional duo might make you a bit more approachable.