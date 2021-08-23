Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 23, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 23, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There’s a mixed bag of energy in the air today, as the moon in compassionate Pisces opposes intellectual Mercury and assertive Mars in analytical Virgo by the second half of the day. As a result, there could be a “head or heart” vibe in the air, which might have us overthinking things or feeling more sensitive than usual. With independent Uranus in Taurus also in the mix, a go-with-the-flow attitude can help us avoid getting too stuck in our emotions.

That said, the day starts out on a positive vibe with Venus in cooperative Libra teaming up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius. Under this cosmic combo, we’re encouraged to work through any hiccups we might encounter today with a fair and objective approach. Getting the support of friends and loved ones (or offering support where needed) is also encouraged, especially if we’re feeling down, anxious, or confused.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re encouraged to pitch in where you can and give back to others today. Know that the simplest gestures such as lending someone an empathetic ear can make a big impact.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Where can you stand to be a little more social or open to building relationships with new people? You never know who you might meet. It could lead to a new opportunity.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The demands of work and family life could be more than you signed up for today. It might be time to have a talk with someone about what you can and cannot do. Prioritize yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your brain could be on an overload today, especially if you’re trying to do too much with little bandwidth. Take some time out to ground yourself and reconnect to your center.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you improve managing your money or balancing your budget? Consider looking into some expert financial advice or renegotiate a money-related plan or obligation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to overcommit yourself today, as dealing with others could be more draining than expected. Prioritize your time and resources. Put your energy toward worthwhile projects.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to spend some extra time with yourself today, as you could be feeling off-balance. How can you put more care into your health and well-being?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to try and keep up with what others are doing. You’re on your own path for a reason. Find a reason to celebrate that.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be entertaining job offers or considering your next career move. Don’t rush into something out of boredom or the fear of uncertainty. Stick to your values.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have the power to bring a dream or an idea to life. However, if you want to move forward, don’t overthink your every step. Trust that you’re on the right path.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like you have a lot to risk by putting yourself out there and letting someone know how you feel. Yes, it can be risky, but you actually have a lot to gain by opening up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy for you to take things to heart today. Where can you stand to be more objective? Meanwhile, if someone is being too pushy, you don’t need to oblige them.