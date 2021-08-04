Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 4, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 4, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s a high-energy start to the day with the moon in chatty Gemini. With the moon in Gemini teaming up with growth-oriented Jupiter in Aquarius by the afternoon, we’re encouraged to connect with others and put the wheels in motion for important plans. For those of us who work with the public or on a team, we can expect things to go well. If we’re not yet ready to move forward with a task or project, it’s also an excellent time for brainstorming ideas.

By the late afternoon, the vibe shifts as the moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer, putting us in the mood to tend to anything related to our home, family, or emotional well-being. With the sun in playful Leo meeting up with wounded Chiron in Aries toward the evening, we’re encouraged to prioritize anything that brings us joy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been waiting to hear back on a decision or a pending matter, expect some good news. Meanwhile, you could score an opportunity through a friend or someone you know.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Considering applying for a new job or position? Get yourself or your resume in front of the right people. With you getting rave reviews on your reputation, you can’t lose.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to take a leap of faith on yourself or a promising opportunity. It could end up paying off big for you financially. You deserve good things, so go out and get them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your mind or heart is feeling heavy, consider this your cue to take a time out and put more energy into your self-care. You can’t do anything for anyone else unless you do for yourself first.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling motivated to be generous with a friend or to give back to your community. When you’re a blessing for others, you help to ensure that the good in the world keeps going.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be rewarded with recognition or more money with your job. If you’ve been looking for a new gig with no luck lately, you could experience a change in the wind today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be confident in your talents, as you could open up a door or two with them. In what ways can you stand to put yourself out there today? Put yourself on center stage.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Money begins to improve for you, especially if there’s money that you’ve been waiting on. On another note, how can you be more hopeful about the future? Find what inspires you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re trying to get ahead or develop a skill, taking on a mentor or coach could be better than going it alone. Remember, vulnerability is a strength.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don't mind doing things on your own or embracing individuality, but today reminds you that you can do more with the power of partnership. Allow others to show up for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re called to make your well-being a top priority today. What are some ways you can pamper yourself? If it’s been a while since you’ve had a check-up, make an appointment with yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Being around loved ones could give you the boost in spirits you need today. Taking time out to do something fun or creative could be good, too. Your romantic life is also a highlight.