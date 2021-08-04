Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 4, 2021
It’s a high-energy start to the day with the moon in chatty Gemini.
In this daily horoscope for August 4, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
It’s a high-energy start to the day with the moon in chatty Gemini. With the moon in Gemini teaming up with growth-oriented Jupiter in Aquarius by the afternoon, we’re encouraged to connect with others and put the wheels in motion for important plans. For those of us who work with the public or on a team, we can expect things to go well. If we’re not yet ready to move forward with a task or project, it’s also an excellent time for brainstorming ideas.
By the late afternoon, the vibe shifts as the moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer, putting us in the mood to tend to anything related to our home, family, or emotional well-being. With the sun in playful Leo meeting up with wounded Chiron in Aries toward the evening, we’re encouraged to prioritize anything that brings us joy.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If you’ve been waiting to hear back on a decision or a pending matter, expect some good news. Meanwhile, you could score an opportunity through a friend or someone you know.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Considering applying for a new job or position? Get yourself or your resume in front of the right people. With you getting rave reviews on your reputation, you can’t lose.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s time to take a leap of faith on yourself or a promising opportunity. It could end up paying off big for you financially. You deserve good things, so go out and get them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If your mind or heart is feeling heavy, consider this your cue to take a time out and put more energy into your self-care. You can’t do anything for anyone else unless you do for yourself first.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You’re feeling motivated to be generous with a friend or to give back to your community. When you’re a blessing for others, you help to ensure that the good in the world keeps going.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You could be rewarded with recognition or more money with your job. If you’ve been looking for a new gig with no luck lately, you could experience a change in the wind today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Be confident in your talents, as you could open up a door or two with them. In what ways can you stand to put yourself out there today? Put yourself on center stage.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Money begins to improve for you, especially if there’s money that you’ve been waiting on. On another note, how can you be more hopeful about the future? Find what inspires you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If you’re trying to get ahead or develop a skill, taking on a mentor or coach could be better than going it alone. Remember, vulnerability is a strength.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You don't mind doing things on your own or embracing individuality, but today reminds you that you can do more with the power of partnership. Allow others to show up for you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re called to make your well-being a top priority today. What are some ways you can pamper yourself? If it’s been a while since you’ve had a check-up, make an appointment with yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Being around loved ones could give you the boost in spirits you need today. Taking time out to do something fun or creative could be good, too. Your romantic life is also a highlight.