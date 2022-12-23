Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 23, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 23, 2022.

With all that may have gone on this past year, the cosmos seems to be closing things out on a much brighter note, beginning with today’s auspicious New Moon in Capricorn (5:17 a.m. EST). In thinking about your goals for the year ahead, this new moon is perfect for manifesting what you need to achieve them.

However, with active Mars retrograde and Mercury soon set to go retrograde on Dec. 29, progress will still be slow. It’s a good thing, then, that Capricorn season is all about practicing patience, planning, and determination.

If you’ve been wanting to change your professional life for the better, you’ve got a shot.

You may be ready to answer a calling of some sort. It’s time to broaden your horizons.

Your emotional wellness takes top priority now. Things can get better and they will.

An exciting offer may be on the table. Say yes!

How can you make your daily routine more manageable?

You deserved to be loved and you deserve to be fulfilled. It’s time to listen to your heart.

A new beginning with your home, living situation, or family life may be coming soon.

You can accomplish a lot with a call or email to the right people.

You may be ready to work on your financial health. Make a plan.

You might be feeling like you’ve got a brand new lease on life. Move forward with confidence.

More and more, you’re learning how to trust your innate wisdom. The answers you need are within you.

It’s time to broaden your social circle. There’s much you stand to gain from others.

