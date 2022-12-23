Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 23, 2022
Today’s new moon is extra auspicious.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 23, 2022.
With all that may have gone on this past year, the cosmos seems to be closing things out on a much brighter note, beginning with today’s auspicious New Moon in Capricorn (5:17 a.m. EST). In thinking about your goals for the year ahead, this new moon is perfect for manifesting what you need to achieve them.
However, with active Mars retrograde and Mercury soon set to go retrograde on Dec. 29, progress will still be slow. It’s a good thing, then, that Capricorn season is all about practicing patience, planning, and determination.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If you’ve been wanting to change your professional life for the better, you’ve got a shot.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You may be ready to answer a calling of some sort. It’s time to broaden your horizons.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your emotional wellness takes top priority now. Things can get better and they will.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
An exciting offer may be on the table. Say yes!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
How can you make your daily routine more manageable?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You deserved to be loved and you deserve to be fulfilled. It’s time to listen to your heart.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A new beginning with your home, living situation, or family life may be coming soon.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You can accomplish a lot with a call or email to the right people.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You may be ready to work on your financial health. Make a plan.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might be feeling like you’ve got a brand new lease on life. Move forward with confidence.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
More and more, you’re learning how to trust your innate wisdom. The answers you need are within you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
It’s time to broaden your social circle. There’s much you stand to gain from others.
