We may be wrapping up 2022, but there are loads of exciting astrological beginnings upon us: Lucky planet Jupiter entered Aries on Dec. 20, then Capricorn season began on Dec. 21 (which was also the winter solstice, or the first official day of winter). And on Dec. 23, the December 2022 new moon will kick off the last lunar cycle of the year with a burst of motivation. This auspicious lunation will boost our discipline levels and help us find thte greater potential in ourselves, so you’ll definitely want to know how December’s new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

The last new moon of the year is rising in no-nonsense earth sign Capricorn territory, which puts our minds on material goals, practical plans, and longterm success. At the time of this lunation, the sun and moon will be joined in Capricorn by value-oriented Venus, logical Mercury, and transformational Pluto, making this a full-blown planetary party (also known as a stellium in astrology). Apparently the planets have decided to gather for the holidays this year, too! This cluster of cosmic energy in Capricorn’s corner of the zodiac emphasizes the need for discipline, pragmatism, and hard work when it comes to putting our intentions into tangible action.

But this lunar situation isn’t all-work-no-play. The new moon is connecting with soul-expanding Jupiter, shifting us into a more abundance-focused mindset and allowing us to think bigger and brighter when it comes to our personal goals. Venus is in a lucky trine aspect with shock-artist planet Uranus, so there may be some exciting changes of heart or unexpectedly positive revelations in the realm of love and romance, too. Overall, now is a fabulous time for laying out a solid foundation for your future plans, even if your desires prove to be a little bit out-of-the-box and unconventional. Under this new moon, you can make your own wishes come true.

Read on for your December 2022 new moon horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Where do you want to see your career in six months, Aries? This new moon is a wonderful time to start visualizing your longer-term goals and routing your path to professional success. Whether you’re looking to move up the chain at your current job or break into a new field entirely, creating small and realistic steps that you can tackle over time is a solid bet. Luck is on your side!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s time to follow your heart and start exploring your higher-minded interests, Taurus. If you’ve been itching to travel abroad, go back to school, or start getting more knowledgeable about an unusual topic, this new moon could bring you the drive you need to dive in. The sky is the limit when it comes to what you can accomplish, so think outside the box when making plans.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently connecting with dreamy planet Neptune, so this new moon is asking you to trade in your usual logic for a little bit of intuition. Tap into your sensitive side and figure out what your subconscious needs to thrive. Is it time to set stronger boundaries in relationships? Make more time for spiritual endeavors? Give your inner self a gift.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re a sensitive sign by nature, Cancer, but this new moon might help you take a more straightforward approach to relationships. If you need to have a conversation about commitment or make longterm future plans with a partner, start laying out the groundwork now. If you’re single, it’s a great time to focus on exactly what you want out of a future partnership in order to feel secure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Let’s get organized, Leo! This new moon is the perfect time to implement some new and improved habits that make the logistics of your life flow much more efficiently. Treat yourself to a fancy 2023 planner, explore new tools or apps for managing your schedule, or revamp your home office set-up to be more conducive to productivity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As a hardworking earth sign, you’ve definitely earned yourself a break, Virgo — so let this new moon shift your focus toward having fun! What hobbies have you been hoping to make more time for this year? What creative projects have you had waiting in the wings? Inspiration is striking, so stop waiting for the “perfect” time to dive into your passions. The time is now!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As one of the social air signs, you tend to spend a lot of time out and about with other people, but this new moon wants you to focus on your home life. Put together a plan for all the DIY renovation projects or upgrades you’d like to make to your living space over the next six months — or finally send that list to your landlord of all the things they need to fix.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This new moon is a great time to build out solid plans for your future — and in your case, Scorpio, it’ll be helpful to zoom way in on the itty bitty details. Take your big-picture goals and break them up in micro-steps that you can execute over time. Right now, consistent and well-planned baby steps will get you to your destination more efficiently than misguided leaps of faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Log into your bank account and bust out some spreadsheets, Sagittarius — because it’s time to make a budget. This pragmatic new moon is putting money and material goals on your mind, so use the energy to put together a solid savings plan for 2023 or meet with a financial adviser who can help you manage your cash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Happy Capricorn season to our resident sea-goat! With a whopping five planets lighting up your sign, this lunation brings a beautiful and motivated new beginning into your life that will inspire you to make bright and exciting plans for the year to come. You’re a pragmatist by nature, but allow yourself to embody some magical thinking now. You’ve got more manifestation power than you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

We may be in the midst of the holiday hustle and bustle, Aquarius — but under this lunation, you may need to take a spiritual power-nap to restore your energy reserves. New moons can be times of deep introspection, and this one is certainly asking you to turn your attention inward and listen to the desires of your higher self. Tune into your intuitive frequency and honor the needs of your mind, body, and soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Sometimes we get lucky and lots of meaningful friendships materialize in our lives out of nowhere. But other times, Pisces, it’s important to take charge and consciously build a stronger sense of community in your life. This new moon marks a powerful time to connect with your crew and start creating a social support system that helps you to thrive. Be the initiating force that brings your friends together for a holiday hang-out or get a new book club meeting scheduled for 2023.