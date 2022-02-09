Here's Your Horoscope For February 9, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 9.

After a sleepy couple of days with the moon in laidback Taurus, the moon enters quick-footed Gemini early this morning. As la luna makes this energetic sign her home for the next two days, we’ll find ourselves craving chit chat and conversation. It’s a time when our minds are hungry for information.

Whenever the moon is in Gemini, we can usually expect emails, calls, and meetings to take up a large chunk of our day. We might be out and about running errands or looking for to participate in mentally stimulating activities like attending a class or lecture. With brainy Mercury (the planetary ruler of Gemini) currently in sensible Capricorn, we might be most interested in taking a look at our finances, fixing a problem, or getting work done.

Since this can also be a time where our nervous system is more active than usual, we’ll need to be mindful of mental burnout or scattering ourselves in too many directions at once. Physical moments or exercises, like breathwork, that help to calm the mind and body can be helpful at this time. Writing or journaling our thoughts can be ways to ground ourselves too.

If you’ve been hoping to speak with a parent or supervisor about something important, the lines of communication are open. On another note, it could be time to brush up on your skills.

Growth is a theme for you now as you’re pushed to expand beyond your comfort zone. Investing in a course or reading material that helps you to broaden your way of thinking can help.

Try to spend some extra time on your beauty regimen today or give yourself an excuse to gussy yourself up. Sometimes feeling good on the outside can help you with feeling good on the inside.

If you’re not in the mood to “people” today, try to avoid it if you can. Working alone or giving yourself some ample downtime can help you with keeping the bad vibes at bay.

If you want to do what you can to inspire some positive changes, consider lending your skills or talents to a charity or nonprofit. On another note, if you’re struggling now, ask a friend for help.

There could be some attention coming your way for something that you’ve worked hard to achieve. Even if there’s no fanfare today, make sure you take a moment to celebrate yourself.

Your state of mind is heavily impacted by the information that you consume. For today, try to look at more things that give you something to feel good about. What inspires you?

It might be time to talk about finances or money with someone. If you’re hoping to hash out a plan or an agreement, it’s possible now. Talking to a money expert could also be beneficial.

A business offer or contract may be up for discussion or negotiation. Don’t be shy in asking for what you want. You’re worth every penny. If necessary, have someone help you advocate for yourself.

If you’re feeling achy or overworked, today encourages you to put your wellness at the top of your priorities.

If you want more romance in your life, today asks you to consider if your heart is open enough for it. If the answer is no, that’s OK. Spend some time filling your cup with things that feed your soul.

Home and family is where your heart is now, especially when it comes to the family that you’ve chosen. How can you best support them? How can they best support you? Connect with your peeps.

