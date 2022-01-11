Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 11, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 11.

The moon remains stationed in comfort-seeking Taurus. However, things might not feel so comfortable today. That’s because the Taurus moon faces off with chatty Mercury and tough Saturn in temperamental Aquarius in the morning. To best navigate this unpleasant planetary energy, we should try to be flexible where we can and steer clear of being unnecessarily stubborn or resistant to change.

With unexpected Uranus in Taurus also in the mix for the morning, the energy of the day may also feel a bit chaotic or unsettling in some way. We can make the most of this cosmic combination by applying it towards any area of our lives where we feel stagnant or like we’re just going through the motions.

Since ambitious Mars in adventurous Sagittarius faces off with hazy Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon, we should aim to take things slow and not rush to action or judgement. Facts or objectives might not be totally transparent or clear. While this Mars-Neptune combo can be useful for creative endeavors, this planetary pair also encourages us to rest and find ways to ground ourselves. It also encourages to act on behalf of the greater good.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of taking an unnecessary risk today, namely if it involves a situation related to your career. The most practical or sensible approach is the way to go, even if it’s not the most convenient.

Your confidence could falter today if you spend too much time making comparisons between yourself and your peers. Trust that wherever you are is exactly where you need to be.

Someone’s negative energy could rub off on you and have you feeling discouraged. You can avoid getting pulled into their drama by being protective of space or peace of mind.

It might be difficult to find a workable pace today while working on a plan or a current project. If you’re feeling like you’re in over your head, you probably are. Help is available if you ask.

If you want a better work-life balance, it might be time to admit that you can’t do it all. It’s time to start cutting things out of your schedule rather than adding to it. Be open to change.

You’re moved to help someone today, but take care that you’re not investing so much into them that you end up with little bandwidth for yourself. Give yourself a little more attention.

It doesn’t seem like you’re having much fun today as you’re feeling spread more thin than usual with events and obligations. Take time out of your day to anchor yourself. Find your calm.

You may need to push back a bit when it comes to getting something you’re owed or promised. Don’t be afraid to ask or speak up for yourself. You’ll have a better chance at getting what’s yours.

You may not have much steam today. As such, it’s important that you be choosy about how and where you spend your time. That said, what can you do to simplify your life or workload?

If you’re feeling uncertain about your next steps, now’s the time to tap into your intuition. Using tools like meditation can help you with finding your way. Get quiet enough to listen to yourself.

Things might feel like they’re all over the place at the moment. In what area of your life can you stand to go more with the flow rather than fighting or resisting it? Look around.

Don’t feel rushed or pressed to take on more than you can handle right now. If you’re on a deadline, it might be good to ask for an extension or give yourself more time to finish.

