Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 17, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 17.

Today, the full moon is in tenderhearted and protective Cancer, as well as a tough opposition to powerful Pluto in Capricorn. As a result, we can expect emotions to run high as many of us may be dealing with difficult feelings triggered by loss, abandonment, or crisis.

In the United States, the third Monday in January commemorates the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In keeping with the theme of MLK Day — though it’s a day off for many Americans, it’s formally designated a national day of service — this full moon will highlight the ways in which we need to be more empathetic towards one another while making tangible efforts to protect and take care of each other. For some of us this may mean supporting a worthwhile cause, like hunger relief or workers’ rights. For others, this may mean doing our part to be more socially conscious or aware in our one-on-one or everyday interactions with others. Having compassionate Neptune in Pisces in the mix today, encourages us towards kindness and selflessness.

By late tonight, the moon moves to big-hearted Leo. With the moon in Leo, we’re pushed to find pockets of joy where we can and to share that joy with others. We’re also called to steer away from self-centered behavior and to express more warmth and generosity.

You might find yourself fed up with a housing-related issue. Today gives you a nudge to help make a difference. Consider joining a tenants’ association or contributing to an organization for the homeless.

How can you be a bit more active in your community? This could be a good time to check in on your elderly neighbors or petition your local legislators to provide better resources for people in need.

Put your dollars to good use today. Consider donating to a Kickstarter, GoFundMe, or sending a Venmo gift to someone that could use a little help. Give what you can afford.

Since you often spend a lot of time looking out for others, today gives you a pass to focus a little more on you. Work on overcoming your fear of asking for the support you need.

You might find that no matter how hard you try, you can’t rescue everyone. You’re encouraged to strike a healthier balance between helping others and letting them help themselves.

Today provides you with an important reminder: there’s strength in numbers. Keep this in mind if moved to help others. Enlist the help of your friends or get involved with a reputable group.

If you’re not feeling the workplace or company culture at your job, be empowered in the fact that you can do something about it — talk to your coworkers about ways you can make things better. Don’t wait for things to get increasingly worse.

How can you put your skills or education to good use in helping out a charitable effort or someone you love? Using your contact list to help a friend can also be a way to pay it forward.

Empathy is the currency for today. A friend or someone close to you could come calling on you for support or some words of wisdom. How can you best make this person feel seen?

What can you do for your partner or the people that you love to let them know that you care? Give them something from the heart. On another note, consider being an advocate for someone that needs it.

If you know someone who’s sick or dealing with a health-related issue, consider dropping off a care package to them or assisting them with their chores if possible. Just make sure to prioritize safety.

You could help with putting smiles on faces and cheering people up through something you’re naturally good at like music or art. Even a silly joke could make someone’s day.

