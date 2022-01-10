How January’s Full “Wolf” Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Get ready to dive deep into your feelings, because the January 2022 full moon rising on Jan. 17 will have them swelling up to tsunami-level heights. As the first full moon of 2022, this heartfelt lunation is about getting real with our rawest emotions and embracing our inner selves, even if there are pieces of us that are hard to face. It’s a powerful moment for release and personal acceptance, so you’ll want to know how the January 2022 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

January’s lunar climax rises during the final days of Capricorn season, which has had us focusing on our careers, financial matters, and practical plans for the past month. However, having this full moon rise across the zodiac in cardinal water sign Cancer reminds us that in order to achieve our tangible goals, we must also embrace the more intangible influences in our lives. Being sensitive is just as important as being strong, so this lunation asks us to embrace our softer sides with a sense of nurturing, comfort, and care.

Cancer is the sign ruled by the moon in astrology, so expect to snuggle up to your feelings and embracing your sentimental side under this lunation. However, with dark and destructive planet Pluto opposing the full moon, you can prepare to get cozy with your less-comfortable feelings, too. It’s time burrow beneath the surface of your heart and face the shadowy truths that you might otherwise keep separate from your everyday consciousness. Secrets may be exposed and heavy realizations may come to light, but it’s all for the greater goal of healing and peace. Focusing on shadow work and showing your inner-self some love is a must.

Here’s the scoop on how the January full moon will affect each zodiac sign so you know exactly what to expect.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re naturally fiery and fearless, Aries, so it’s usually easy to charge forward on your desires without spending too much time getting caught up in your feelings. However, this lunation is highlighting your need for comfort. Slow down your pace to connect with family, get in touch with your emotions, and recharge your batteries at home before you pick back up at full speed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You normally prefer to take things slow and steady, Taurus, but this full moon will find you balancing a million different obligations all at once. Your social calendar is quickly filling up, and you’ll find that conversations with others take up a lot of your energy. Be intentional with your words and choosy about how you spend your time to ensure you don’t overexert yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your drive to find financial security is at a high under this full moon, Gemini, so it’s a great time to start balancing your books or trying to bring an income-earning endeavor to fruition. Making more money and spending more wisely are great goals when it comes to bringing more luxury to your life — but what’s more important is feeling comfortable and safe with what you have.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Happy full moon in your sign, Cancer! This close-to-home lunation is illuminating some deep truths and meaningful realizations about yourself, your relationships, and the way you show up in the world. While you may feel like you’re overflowing with feelings, you’ll also have access to a mystic kind of clarity that allows you to see yourself in a new light.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your intuition is at an all-time high under this full moon, Leo, so it’s time to lean into your mystical side. Instead of overly focusing on practical matters, this is an important opportunity to rely on your gut-instinct when it comes to making decisions. Your inner self knows what’s best, and if you quiet the outside chatter, you’ll be able to hear the truth loud and clear.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As an earth sign, you’re a practical person by nature, Virgo. But this full moon asks you to put your pragmatism aside in order to visualize the most innovative and extraordinary future that your imagination can create. Your hopes and wishes for the collective are being pumped full of inspiration now, so connect with people in your crew and brew up some magical ideas.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s time to let go of your self-doubt at work, Libra. Your diplomacy, creativity, and smarts are currently on display for the world to see — but if you don’t believe in yourself, then it’s all for naught. This full moon marks an important time to dig deep and work through the fears and outdated beliefs that are holding you back from stepping into your professional power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your mind is opening up to new possibilities and information under this month’s full moon, Scorpio, so use it as a chance to expand your horizons. It’s a great time to pursue deep conversations with interesting people or dive into learning something new, as you’re currently able to soak up fresh knowledge like a sponge.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This full moon is hitting a vulnerable part of your chart, Sag, so don’t be surprised if you feel a little more emotional than usual. You’re in the midst of a personal transformation, and it order to truly evolve, you should settle your debts and clear your slate of any secrets. Freedom is important to you, so let go of any energetic burdens that are keeping you from soaring.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This full moon is all about your partnerships, Capricorn, so it’s an important time to fully embrace your feelings and desires in love — especially those that aren’t visible from the surface. Providing tangible stability and loyalty in relationships is important, but so is offering an emotional sense of comfort and nurturing. Find a balance of both.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your schedule is pretty hectic right now, Aquarius. Work projects, errands, and social plans are all piling up and coming to a climax at once — leaving you with little energy for anything else. However, your health and wellness should be prioritized over everything else, so check in with your body and make sure you’re getting the rest and care you need to conquer your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Inspiration is flowing under this watery full moon, Pisces, so use the rush of feeling to fuel your creative fires. Bringing a passion project to a climax can be a successful now, as you’ll be feeling motivated and ready to bare your soul. It can also be a spicy time for relationships, so ask your crush on a date or otherwise put yourself out there.