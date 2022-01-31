Astrology
Here's Your Horoscope For January 31, 2022
Step outta that comfort zone.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 31.
The moon enters future-forward Aquarius early this morning. As we gear up for tomorrow’s new moon in Aquarius at 12:46 a.m. EST, we may be feeling a strange combination of being wired and tired. Since this innovative air sign abhors anything dull or routine, the cosmic energy of today encourages us to strap in and ride the winds of change.
However, as the Aquarius moon locks horns with unstable Uranus in Taurus by later tonight, we may feel unmoored or stressed out by all of the uncertainty that’s surrounding us. We’ll need to look to ways to anchor or ground ourselves physically and mentally as we’re pushed to do things differently than we may have done in the past.
On a more positive note, the moon in Aquarius teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries in the evening. As Aquarius is a sign that tends to care about community, this cosmic combination encourages us towards activism or doing our part to help people in need. We are reminded that we can inspire real and effective change by looking out for others and working together.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
As your values continue to change, you’re finding that your friendship circle is changing too. Make sure you’re connecting with folks that bring the best out of you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
When it comes to your career or reputation, is it an authentic representation of who you are? If not, you’re pushed to bring more of yourself to the table. Work up your confidence.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s time to adopt a new philosophy or way of thinking. Try to avoid letting fear get in your way. If you’re feeling uncertain about which way to go now, clarity comes when you open your mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you find yourself feeling anxious about the future, how can you best calm or soothe yourself right now? Sharing your fears with someone you trust could help you feel better.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Don’t let your need to be in control jeopardize an important relationship. Having the right partner or teammate on your side is actually beneficial.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Be mindful of taking unnecessary risks with your health or well-being. Take as best care of yourself as you can. With work, it’s OK to scrap an old plan for a better one.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s highly likely that love will surprise you. Perhaps you’ll fall in love with a new hobby or creative passion, or a new person. Allow yourself to go off-script.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Avoid looking to others for answers or certainty now. You’re being pushed to find an anchor within yourself. You can start by trusting yourself more.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If you want to get better at something, you have to be willing to study and practice. It’s time to be more consistent with your approach or your study habits.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
A financial opportunity is on the horizon, but you might have to take a risk or walk off the beaten path to secure it. Just make sure you’re not compromising your values.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
New year, new you. In what ways do you need to start pouring more energy and love into yourself? Hint: you can start with your home. Make it your temple.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might not be as comfortable with flying solo or going in your own direction right now, but it’s necessary. You’ll find where you belong soon enough.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2022 monthly horoscope.