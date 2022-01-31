Here's Your Horoscope For January 31, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 31.

The moon enters future-forward Aquarius early this morning. As we gear up for tomorrow’s new moon in Aquarius at 12:46 a.m. EST, we may be feeling a strange combination of being wired and tired. Since this innovative air sign abhors anything dull or routine, the cosmic energy of today encourages us to strap in and ride the winds of change.

However, as the Aquarius moon locks horns with unstable Uranus in Taurus by later tonight, we may feel unmoored or stressed out by all of the uncertainty that’s surrounding us. We’ll need to look to ways to anchor or ground ourselves physically and mentally as we’re pushed to do things differently than we may have done in the past.

On a more positive note, the moon in Aquarius teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries in the evening. As Aquarius is a sign that tends to care about community, this cosmic combination encourages us towards activism or doing our part to help people in need. We are reminded that we can inspire real and effective change by looking out for others and working together.

As your values continue to change, you’re finding that your friendship circle is changing too. Make sure you’re connecting with folks that bring the best out of you.

When it comes to your career or reputation, is it an authentic representation of who you are? If not, you’re pushed to bring more of yourself to the table. Work up your confidence.

It’s time to adopt a new philosophy or way of thinking. Try to avoid letting fear get in your way. If you’re feeling uncertain about which way to go now, clarity comes when you open your mind.

If you find yourself feeling anxious about the future, how can you best calm or soothe yourself right now? Sharing your fears with someone you trust could help you feel better.

Don’t let your need to be in control jeopardize an important relationship. Having the right partner or teammate on your side is actually beneficial.

Be mindful of taking unnecessary risks with your health or well-being. Take as best care of yourself as you can. With work, it’s OK to scrap an old plan for a better one.

It’s highly likely that love will surprise you. Perhaps you’ll fall in love with a new hobby or creative passion, or a new person. Allow yourself to go off-script.

Avoid looking to others for answers or certainty now. You’re being pushed to find an anchor within yourself. You can start by trusting yourself more.

If you want to get better at something, you have to be willing to study and practice. It’s time to be more consistent with your approach or your study habits.

A financial opportunity is on the horizon, but you might have to take a risk or walk off the beaten path to secure it. Just make sure you’re not compromising your values.

New year, new you. In what ways do you need to start pouring more energy and love into yourself? Hint: you can start with your home. Make it your temple.

You might not be as comfortable with flying solo or going in your own direction right now, but it’s necessary. You’ll find where you belong soon enough.

