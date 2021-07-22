Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 22, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 22, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After spending the past 30 days in tenderhearted Cancer, the confident sun moves home to creative and fun-loving Leo this morning. But it’s not all fun and games today, as the moon remains stationed in no-nonsense Capricorn and pleasure-seeking Venus is stationed in pragmatic Virgo. Together, they’re keeping us focused on the essentials and the business of the day.

With dreamy Jupiter in Pisces in the mix and opposing Venus in Virgo during the first half of the day, we might feel pulled between taking care of business and taking a break. This Venus-Jupiter combo suggests that we be mindful of overdoing it either way. Still, this cosmic combo can help us find pleasure through activities that feed our body and soul.

By the late afternoon, the Capricorn moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries, which reminds us not to push ourselves too hard. Toward the evening, the moon meets up with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which, coupled with the start of Leo season 2021, gives us the quick reset we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today.

You’re not the type to sit down and stay still for too long, but today encourages you to strike more of a work-life balance within your schedule. Ambition isn’t your only asset.

Following your heart can be difficult, but today, expect to find a way paved before you that will make it easy. All you need to do is trust yourself and take that first step forward.

You could get hit with an idea today that could become something big. However, try to keep it under wraps for now until you’re able to flesh it out and put it into motion. Be strategic.

Putting yourself in the right place today in proximity to the right people could help you with securing an opportunity or putting more eyes on your resume. Step out of your shell.

New day, new year, new you. You can make the most of this fresh start by improving your well-being from the inside out. Perhaps this means leaving behind a stressful work environment.

Being choosy is your superpower now, as you’re encouraged to be more intentional about who and what gets your time. In what ways can you invest more energy into yourself?

Try not to go too overboard in helping others today, as it could be distracting you from what you need to do for yourself. That said, reach out to folks and let them know what you need.

You’re in the spotlight now when it comes to your career and expertise. Now’s the time to utilize your network and put your words, face, and ideas out into the world. Expect applause.

An offer or opportunity is on the horizon — and it looks good for you in terms of money, growth, and recognition. However, only say yes to things that align with your values.

The power of belief is on your side now, as you’re encouraged to expect the best as opposed to the worst. Focus on the things that you want to create and don’t lose sight of them.

You could have the opportunity to deepen a connection that you share with someone. Doing so means that you’ll have to get comfortable with vulnerability. Say what’s in your heart.

It’s time to upgrade or improve some of your work habits. Look to ways to create more routine for yourself without the added pressure. Hint: Get a work buddy or a co-working crew.