Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 23, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 23, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s a high energy day thanks to this evening’s Buck Moon in community-oriented Aquarius (10:37 p.m. ET/7:37 p.m. PT). We should expect this full moon to highlight the ways in which we need to break away from a social circle or group that we’ve outgrown or a way of life that’s become too restrictive or oppressive. At the same time, we should expect this moon to show us where we need to band together for the sake of the greater good.

Before the moon enters Aquarius later this evening, she finishes out her stay in no-nonsense Capricorn. And when the moon in Capricorn teams up with transformative Pluto during the mid-afternoon, we’re encouraged to examine what’s no longer working in our lives so we can begin the process of letting them go. With a full moon in Aquarius on the heels of the Capricorn moon, we get the cosmic push we need to move forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could feel like you don’t quite know where you fit in today, but take it as confirmation that it’s time to expand your social circle and connect with new people. Don’t go it alone.

If one door closes, you're encouraged to go and knock another one down, especially when it comes to being in spaces that haven’t traditionally been accessible to you or others. Lead the charge.

Sharing your ideas or thoughts with the world today can provide someone with exactly the right message they need to hear. Trust that the knowledge you have to offer is needed.

You’re pushed to release an attachment to something that’s hit its expiration date. If you're ready to bid adieu to something or someone, don’t look back. Focus on what’s in front of you.

If a relationship has run its course, there’s nothing you can or should do to salvage it. Don’t let the fear of being alone have you holding onto something that’s no longer serving you.

You might have to break ties with a work situation or lessen your workload, especially if it's beginning to affect your well-being or peace of mind. It’s time for a fresh approach.

If a romantic connection has been giving you more trouble than it’s worth, today could be the day you decide to call it quits. Meanwhile, don’t shy away from being your authentic self.

A home- or family-related drama could upset you, but it's important that you don't wallow in the past or your feelings. Acknowledge what you feel, but practice on letting the feelings go.

You’re encouraged to be more intentional with your words and opinions today. Some things may best kept under wraps. On the flip side, if you’ve been holding your tongue, it’s time for a release.

You might need to walk away from a job or opportunity, as it’s not in alignment with who you are or what you value. If that’s the case, trust that you’re making the right call.

You're pushed to stand fully in the truth of who you are, even if it’s not popular. This might mean needing to make a clean break from someone you’ve been shrinking yourself for.

Something in your life could be coming to an end, but try not to let it rattle you too much. You’re about to enter a bright new phase. For now, lean into this catharsis you’ve been given.