Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For November 10, 2022
With positive intentions, you can dodge today’s gloom.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 10, 2022.
The moon is in lighthearted Gemini, but chatty Mercury is in brooding Scorpio and currently tied up with icy Saturn in Aquarius. Together, they set a rather moody tone for the day. Communication could be difficult or taxing in some way.
On the bright side, there is a lovely meeting between Venus in Scorpio and dreamy Neptune in Pisces early this morning. If used right, this cosmic combo could help offset some of the gloomy vibes. Look to Venus-Neptune for help with creative inspiration, spiritual nourishment, and heartfelt connections. With the Gemini moon teaming up with Saturn later this eve, camaraderie and community are encouraged.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Being on social media could be headache-inducing. Take a break for now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Try to steer clear of anyone who is being overly negative or pessimistic.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you’re feeling down, doing something kind for others could pick you up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Don’t expect the worst. Keep the faith.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Is there someone that you need to make peace with? This could be an opportunity.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t be hard on yourself if you haven’t made much progress with a goal. Maybe you just need to ask for a little help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If a discussion about money comes up today, be firm about what you want or need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Do what you can to protect your peace today. Don’t over-extend yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Take extra care with your mental wellbeing. If you’re feeling down, be gentle with yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You might need to be a bit more patient and understanding with folks today. Go easy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Self-love is the best kind of love for you right now. Take a moment to acknowledge your greatness.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Trust your intuition. It’s more powerful than fear.
