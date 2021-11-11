Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 11, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 11, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

In numerology, today’s date — 11/11 — is considered an especially auspicious day. The moon continues her stay in community-centered Aquarius, putting us in the mood to connect with friends and likeminded people. However, the day gets off to a bit of a bumpy start as the moon faces off with the sun in secretive Scorpio in the early morning, which could have us feeling more antisocial than friendly. The best way to navigate this cosmic soup is by channeling the energy towards changing or leaving behind anything that’s become stagnant or rote. This stellar combination also favors activism and advocating for others.

By the afternoon, the moon teams up with optimistic Jupiter in Aquarius, which helps to lighten the vibe a bit. Under this Moon-Jupiter aspect, we’re inspired towards generosity, hope, and doing what we can to help out our communities. At the same time, this planetary pair can also be helpful for communications, group-related events, meetings, and travel.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

A financial matter might have you frustrated as it could take longer than planned to reach a goal. Don't get discouraged. The delay, along with the patience needed will help you in the long run.

If you and your partner (either business or professional) haven't been seeing eye to eye, try not to take it too personally. Respect for each other's difference can help smooth things out.

You might be stuck overthinking things when it comes to executing a plan or project. If you want to move forward, it’s time to take a risk and go for it. The outcome will be positive.

Your insecurities could be triggered in a way that could bring out the green-eyed-monster today. Instead of being envious of someone else, how can be more thankful for what you have?

If you’re dealing with something heavy, don’t shoulder it by yourself. Look to your partner, best friend, or a trusted advisor for support. Allow yourself to receive the generosity you give.

It might be hard to tell if you’re coming or going right now, leaving you feeling overwhelmed. For today, put a little more energy into taking care of your mind and body. You’ll feel better.

You might feel like you’re not getting something that you want, particularly with money or love. You can have what you want. You just need to speak up or be more confident in getting it.

If you’re feeling cranky or antisocial today, don’t try to fight it. Take it as your cue to take some time off or to spend a little extra time nurturing yourself. Too, don’t discount the value of family support.

Try not to expect the worst when it comes to a difficult or an uncertain situation. There’s a strong chance you’ll receive some positive or hopeful updates. Look for the silver lining.

Avoid making comparisons between yourself and others today. You’re not here to follow a template or do what everyone else is doing. You’re meant to live by your own set of values.

You might be seeking praise or attention for your work but there’s a strong chance you won’t get it today. Don’t mistake the lack of applause to be a reflection of you. You are awesome.

You may be dealing with some anxiety or worry today. You can find your calm by getting the rest you need and staying anchored in the present moment. Tend to your spiritual wellbeing.