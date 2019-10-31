Mark your calendars, because November 11 is set to be one of the luckiest days of the month (and the year), thanks to the numerological significance of the number 11. In numerology, 11 is considered a "master number" and is associated with spiritual awakenings and higher-minded connections — and knowing how November 11 will affect each zodiac sign can help you make the most of its auspicious energy.

In numerology, November 11 is a powerful day to align yourself with the number's meaning — which means embracing your mystical side, clarifying your spiritual aspirations, and setting some high-vibe intentions. "Numerologists believe that November 11 has a powerful spiritual significance relating to self-discovery, and can push us to establish a greater connection between the self and the universal energy," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. And if we combine the astrology of November 11 with its numerological meaning, we can connect with its power even more deeply.

The day begins with the moon in productive Virgo forming a connection to disciplined planet Saturn, which kicks things off with a practical boost. "The moon's trine to Saturn bestows us with a sense of organization, duty, and responsibility — [helping us] pursue our goals in a deliberate and careful manner that will lead to success," Hale says. Use the morning's energy to think logically about the tangible steps you can take to achieve your November 11 intentions.

Once the moon moves into harmony-loving Libra at around 11:11 a.m. ET (oh, the synchronicity!), we can embrace the beauty of our higher-minded dreams and crystallize our intentions. "The Libra moon is cheerful and open-minded, and brings a desire for harmony," Hale says. "Over the next two and a half days, we will seek to root out any ideas or situations that are not conducive to peace and harmony." Now's the time to clear our path of low-vibe clutter and connect with the spiritual energy of 11 to manifest the desires that speak to your heart.

The astrological energy of November 11 combined with the numerological magic of this master number creates the perfect conditions for more positive manifestations and synchronicity in our connections. However, everyone's going to experience the energy of this day a little bit differently, so read on to get the astrological dish on how November 11 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While you may initially have some reservations about getting mystical and setting intentions in the midst of such a chaotic month, trust that now's the time to open your heart to having more spiritual connections with others. November 11 also happens to be Twin Flames day, so it's a great time for you to focus on goals related to love and relationships, Aries. You might be seeing your twin soul in another unexpectedly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get serious about your goals, Taurus. The auspicious energy of today's numerology will help you to get in touch with the intentions that light up your heart and ignite your passions — and it'll also show you exactly what you need to do to achieve them. Carve out quiet time to focus on your goals today so you can manifest the life you want, step by step.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Allow your inner dreamer to come out and play today, Gemini. Feeling self-doubt about your goals is normal, so focus your energy on the things that bring you joy instead. This is an ideal time to set intentions relating to your passion projects, creative endeavors, and even your romantic life — so lean into your pleasures and think positive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The numerological energy of the day could be totally foundation-shifting for you, Cancer — especially if you're willing to face your emotions. Instead of running from your feelings, use them as a source of power today. By listening to your heart's desires, fears, and dreams, you'll gain a much clearer picture of what you want and how you can take steps to making it real.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The energy today brings lots of synchronicity and social connections, Leo — so even though you've been disappointed by some friends (and maybe even burned) as of late, allow the natural flow of energy to bloom between you and the people you're close with today. Try to view everything that happens today as a lesson, and everyone who crosses your path as a teacher.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're gaining a much clearer picture of who you are and what you want from work, love, and life, Virgo —so today is an ideal time to start planning for a new chapter. Use your newfound clarity today to focus on the next tangible steps of your goals. What feels abundant to you? What kind of energy do you want to draw forth in your life? Focus on the answers to these questions.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to numerological energy of November 11, there are no coincidences, Libra — so pay attention to everything that comes up throughout the day, no matter how insignificant it may seem. You're blending your dreams with your reality now, and everything (and everyone) is serving a purpose to your higher self. Even if things don't stick, allow them in as fleeting learning experiences.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today will feel extra spiritual for you, Scorpio, as you're swimming through your deepest emotions and subconscious dreams. You'll find that you have a clear connection to your mystical side right now, so take advantage of this clarity when it comes to setting goals. Plan an intention-setting ritual or work with luck-bringing crystals to align you with the energy of the day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you plan on setting personal goals today, Sag, your first instinct might be to focus on something like your career trajectory or public image — but today's astrology asks you to aim higher. Instead of focusing on yourself, think about the ways in which your talents can benefit the collective. Working with friends, colleagues, and communities around you will help make your wishes come true.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today is a prosperous day in numerology for creating business plans and manifesting success — and since personal power is on your mind right now, Capricorn, use that to your advantage. Set goals for yourself related to abundance, career, and money now. The magical, buzzy energy of the day will ignite your self-confidence and reinforce your belief in your ability to get things done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The sky is the limit when it comes to setting intentions today, Aquarius. While some parts of you may feel self-conscious about being so ambitious, now's the time to embrace your worldly side — and your worldly goals. Whether it's going back to school, traveling the world, or moving to an entirely new place, use the energy of the day as fuel for your dreamiest desires and destinations.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

What are your biggest goals, Pisces? While your first instinct today might be to turn to someone your trust to answer that question for you, resist the urge to call on others and instead, seek the answers within yourself. Dig deep within to access the root of your dreams and desires — and then allow yourself to embody them. No shame in knowing what you want.