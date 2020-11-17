Here's Your Horoscope For Today: November 17, 2020

In this Nov. 17 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon leaves happy-go-lucky Sagittarius by the late morning and enters hardworking and determined Capricorn. With the moon in Capricorn, the mood of the day turns sober and serious as we're encouraged to make pragmatic decisions and focus on our responsibilities. At the same time, while the moon is in Capricorn, it could be a good time for doing anything that helps us to get grounded and centered in our bodies.

Some grounded vibes could come in handy today as Mercury in all-or-nothing Scorpio opposes unstable Uranus in Taurus, which could bring some shocking or unexpected news. On the positive side, the Mercury-Uranus combo could be good for anything that requires an innovative approach or outside-of-the-box thinking. By the evening, when the Capricorn moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries, we'll need to be mindful of allowing past hurts, self-criticism, or a lack of confidence stop us in our tracks.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could receive an unexpected offer or opportunity today, thanks to the hard work you've been putting in as of late. On the flipside, it could be time for you to part ways with a job or partnership. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may be ready to make a big decision, but you may also be a bit worried about whether you can pull it off. The potential is there, but you may need to get our of your head first. Seek out some trusted advice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You like staying 10 steps, ahead but today you're being called to use your quick with and improvise. Be mindful of being too focused or obsessed with a future outcome. Focus on right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Though you may not always like the spotlight, today pushes you to celebrate (and utilize) the things that set you apart from the crowd. A mentorship opportunity could be presented to you. Step up and lead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be ready to go in a new direction with your job or career. Be mindful of talking yourself out of it, especially if you know that you're long overdue for a change. Meanwhile, speak up about what matters to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your creative ideas are buzzing now, so go where the inspiration takes you. If you've got talents or skills that you've been hiding, now's the time to share them with the world. Don't underestimate your power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If a sudden expense pops up today, try not to fret as it may not be as bad as you think. It's possible that you could get the funds you need to cover it. On a similar note, you could finally be free of a debt or obligation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You could be worried or stressed about something today, though it's important that you take a moment to breathe and find your center. Talking to friends could help. They could help you see things differently.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When it comes to manifesting what you want, try not to give to much focus to the things you don't want. Too, don't worry about how your dream or vision will come true. Let the universe surprise you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel like you're not doing enough, but you're called to slow down and take stock of what you have accomplished. Talking to friends could be the thing you need. An online romance could also take off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your intuition is strong today, so make sure you trust it. That said, be mindful of letting worry or anxiety get the best of you. Don't be shy about challenging an old way of thinking. Change is good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might feel like you're spinning your wheels when it comes to your career, so take a fresh approach or a different route. Talking to peers or friends could trigger a light-bulb moment.

