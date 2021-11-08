Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 8, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 8, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in hardworking Capricorn for the day, putting us in the mood to tackle our commitments and responsibilities. With the moon opening the morning alongside intuitive Mercury and ambitious Mars in shrewd Scorpio, we get the motivation and insight needed to help us with successfully reaching our goals.

By midday, the Capricorn moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries, encouraging us not to get obsessed with achievement or winning at all costs. Instead, this moon-Chiron aspect shows where we may need to give ourselves more credit for what we’ve accomplished rather than feeling bad for what we haven’t. Come the afternoon, the moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus to help us execute our plans with an inventive approach or solution.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

If a job-related matter has you feeling wary about your next steps, you could receive some good news today that helps to alleviate any confusion. Go for the gold.

You’re ready to make a decision, but you may also be a bit apprehensive as to whether you’re doing the right thing. Advice or support from the right person could help you figure things out.

Today could trigger a catharsis for you, but try not to fight it as it could bring on necessary healing. That said, how can you work on being more self-accepting?

It's all about who you know today as the connections you've made on and offline will help you accomplish your goals. Meanwhile, don't let naysayers get in your head.

You could succeed both in your work and personal life by not being afraid to be wrong or make a mistake. Your intuition along with asking the right questions will help you.

Your insecurities could be triggered today due to an interaction between you and your bae. Try not to take the situation too personally. A little snag doesn’t have to mean it’s the end of the world.

Make time for yourself today, especially if you’re feeling frazzled or overwhelmed. If people are being demanding, don’t be afraid to tell them what you can and cannot do.

You might feel like you're not doing enough, but more than likely you’re doing way more than you’re giving yourself credit for. Talking to friends could help you find perspective.

Your instincts are strong today when it comes to making a business move or decision. Trust yourself even if the decision is to walk away from something or pass on an opportunity.

You get by today with the support of the people around you rather than going alone. You might be inclined to tell yourself that you have no one to count on, but you actually do.

You might not have much bandwidth now, but don’t beat yourself up about it. Take little bites when it comes to the work you’re doing. You'll get where you want to go with patience.

You’re reminded that your value isn't based on how much you give, do, or make. Keep this in mind if you find yourself looking at your peers and making comparisons between you and them.