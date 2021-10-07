Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 7, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 7, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon may be entering all-or-nothing Scorpio late this morning, but love planet Venus is waving her goodbyes at the start of the day and moving into adventure and growth-seeking Sagittarius. With Venus in Sagittarius, we’ll find that our values are driven by freedom, exploration, and our philosophy on life.

While we might be tempted to wallow in the past with this lunation’s stay in Scorpio, especially as the moon faces off with melancholic Saturn in Aquarius by late this evening, Venus in Sagittarius encourages us to let go of our baggage and look for the silver linings. She also reminds us to laugh too. Together, both the moon in Scorpio and Venus in Sagittarius can show us what’s really worth our attention and effort for today: Scorpio is the zodiac sign that highlights our deepest desires and Sagittarius highlights the things that hold profound meaning, so they make for an illuminating pairing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could be feeling frustrated or dejected today in an attempt to hit a goal. Sometimes you need to step back and try again later. Today is one of those days — find your sense of humor.

Try not to let the haters get to you today. You’re called to reach down deep and remember your own power, even if you need to make a list or say it out loud. Know you are loved.

Try to be mindful of overcommitting yourself. Get help where needed. Meanwhile, if a delay is getting in the way of your professional progress, don’t sweat it. Someone will open a door for you.

Be cautious of going above and beyond for a love interest, especially if you’re still getting to know them. Let the power of discernment help you now. Is this person investing in you too?

You don’t have to let the past dictate how a relationship is going to go. Trust your intuition but don’t let fear be the driving force behind your heart. Sometimes you have to take a risk on love.

If it feels like everything is moving at a snail’s pace today, try not to fight the flow. See the lull as the universe’s way of redirecting your attention to something better or more important.

Don’t discount your gifts or your talents today when it comes to going after an opportunity or job that you want. Chances are that you can get it when you start believing you can.

You might need to put your foot down with someone (possibly a roommate or a family member) as a means of self-care. It’s OK to prioritize yourself.

You might be feeling tired and rundown from all the things you currently have on your plate. Put your well-being first by either taking off early or asking for some extra time to do your work.

You’re reminded that you don’t always have to go it alone. Your friends have your back. Someone could come to your rescue today when you least expect it. Receive the help.

Work demands might be putting some extra stress on you today. If you find yourself getting discouraged, trust that all the hard work you’re putting in is about to pay off.

Try not to get too attached to an outcome or agenda right now as there are some things that need time to develop. Instead. try to avert your attention to things that bring you hope or joy.