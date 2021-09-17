Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 17, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 17, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in community-oriented Aquarius, bringing attention to our connections and our sense of belonging. With love planet Venus in intimacy-craving Scorpio facing off with cold Saturn in Aquarius early this morning, there could be feelings in the air of loneliness, rejection, and sadness. However, this Venus-Saturn combo alongside the Aquarius moon can help us to work through our interpersonal relationships with what or whom? and self-worth issues.

By the afternoon, the Aquarius moon squares off with independent Uranus in Taurus, encouraging us to let go of the past. Because this Moon-Uranus combo is also fueling the uncertainty that’s currently in the air, it’s best to welcome the forces of change rather than trying to resist them. On a lighter note, this cosmic combo can be especially helpful for anything that requires a breakthrough or an outside-the-box approach.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

It might be time to say goodbye to a social circle or friendship with whom you no longer identify. Although it might be uncomfortable, see this as necessary to your growth.

Don’t let the fear of what others might think of you shake your self-confidence. You don’t need others to convince you of your worth. Be yourself.

Be careful of overthinking things, as there’s no perfect way to achieve a goal. Your homework for today is to just get the ball rolling toward what you want. The path will take shape.

A romantic connection may not be giving you what you want, which could trigger your insecurities. Be uncompromising about what your desires. That’s how you get them met.

You can’t be everything to everyone, especially when you’re still trying to figure out how to best show up for yourself. If you need to draw a boundary or ask for support, do it.

You can’t fix everything nor everybody. Keep this in mind today if you find yourself worrying about things that are better left on their own for now. Practice the art of surrender.

It might feel like you’re being held up from getting something that you want. Recognize that delays are often blessings in disguise. The right thing will show up for you at the right time.

Be mindful of being too accommodating or acquiescing to others today. If someone isn’t showing up for you in the way that you want, be straightforward and let them know.

You might be afraid to tell someone something that’s been on your heart. However, trying to play it cool won’t get you any points either. Take a risk and open up.

Take care that you’re not saying yes to something because you’re afraid that’s all there is. Now’s the time where you need to allow your heart to guide you and not just your head.

Don’t get so stuck on going it alone that you refuse to let anyone join your party. There are people around you who want to offer you good things. Let them in.

You might be ready to give up on a dream due to a setback or disappointment. Some advice? Don’t. You can still make that dream come true. Take baby steps.