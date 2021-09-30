Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 30, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 30, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon completes her stay in tenderhearted Cancer, continuing with the theme of what we’re feeling, whether it’s for the day or the moment. With the morning starting out with some tension between the Cancer moon and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn as well as Mercury in cooperative Libra, there could be more frustration and emotion in the air than usual. In some cases, it may be best to stay out of the fray and keep to ourselves. In others, it may be time to air out something we’ve been holding on to for too long.

With love planet Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio facing off with bountiful Jupiter in Aquarius by later this evening, we might need to avoid getting too carried away with our impulses or feelings. However, this Venus-Jupiter combination can help us get more clarity on what we really value. By later tonight, the intensity of the day eases up a bit as the moon moves to warm and fun-loving Leo.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Not every battle is yours to fight. Try to keep this in mind today if you find yourself feeling more argumentative or moodier than usual. Sometimes it’s OK to let things go.

If you’re feeling like you’re running around in circles, you probably are. Be mindful of trying to plow through projects today, especially if you can afford to give yourself more time to complete them.

If there’s a job position that you want, don’t doubt your qualifications or be afraid to go after it. With matters of the heart, reconnecting with an ex could offer you a moment of truth.

People could be too demanding of your time and energy today. Know that you’re not always obligated to give it to them. Take a moment to get away and clear your head.

There’s no sense in worrying too much about things you can’t change or fix. What you can do is pay more attention to what you do have some power over.

You might be trying to avoid feeling the way you do about something or someone. However, these aren’t the kind of feelings you can ignore. It’s time to open up and surrender to the flow.

You don’t need to look to someone else for approval. You’re reminded that you’re a powerhouse in your own right. If you’re currently job hunting, leverage your resume for a better deal or position.

You could be spreading yourself way too thin today. There’s such a thing as over-commitment. Pull back a bit and give yourself the opportunity to relax. Playtime can help.

You’re feeling more like a hermit than a social butterfly today. Don’t be afraid to honor that. Spending some one-on-one time with yourself is exactly what you need.

Try not to take a know-it-all approach in dealing with others today as someone could have insight or information for you that you need to hear. Put empathy and understanding into practice.

You don’t have to have all the answers right now. You just need to be open to learning as much as you can. But what you’ve learned up until this point still counts, too.

If a romantic connection throws you for a loop, don’t pretend that all is OK when it’s not. You do best when you’re advocating or speaking up for yourself. Stand in your power.