Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 8, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 8, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon in balance-seeking Libra for the day, we’re encouraged to seek and restore balance in the places where we feel the most out of whack. Of course, as Libra is a partnership-oriented sign, we’re also encouraged to get the help and assistance we need to do it, as the moon teams up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius by midday.

Meanwhile, we’re called to consider the needs and input of others, as fair-minded Mercury in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries in the early morning, and the moon opposes Chiron in the evening. By the late evening, the moon and Mercury sync up together in Libra, which can help to foster clear and effective communication. Under this Moon-Mercury meetup, we could be interested in delving into activities related to music, art, beauty, and entertainment.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Before you move forward with a decision, get a second opinion or sound advice. Getting someone else’s perspective or paying for an expert opinion could lead you toward success.

You could hit a milestone with a project or find yourself another step closer to completing an important goal. If looking for a new job, there’s a strong chance you can get it.

Fun and pleasure are the main areas of focus for you today, as you’re encouraged to indulge in things that feed your heart. Romantically, there could be some nice surprises, too. Shoot your shot.

Your attention turns to your home and family life. If you’ve been on the go, take a moment to catch up with yourself. If you’ve been hoping to move, now’s a good time to start looking.

If you want to move forward with your career or a dream that you want to make real, perhaps it’s time to invest in education or acquiring a new set of skills. A mentorship could help.

Money can improve for you if you’re open to negotiating for what you want. Don’t assume that the first offer you receive is the best that you can get. You can do better. Honor your worth.

You have the power to accomplish just about anything you set your mind to today, especially when you speak up and let people know what you need or how they can help you.

You need a break. It’s as simple as that. Try not to worry too much about putting things off for another day, as you have more than enough time to get things done. Slow down.

Lean on your friends. They’re there to help you. Don’t think that you have to always be so independent. Community is just as valuable as your freedom. Tap in.

You could be on the receiving end of accolades or recognition today, thanks to all your hard work. Don’t play yourself too humble. You earned your place in the spotlight.

You’re in need of some kind of an escape. If you can’t physically get away or if you can’t get too far, think of more creative ways that you can feed your wanderlust. Being outdoors might help.

If you need to have a heartfelt conversation with someone you love, go for it, as it will only deepen the bond. Remember that your vulnerability is just one of your many strengths.