Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 29, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 29, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We’re running on adrenaline today with the moon still stationed in active Aries. Meanwhile, ambitious Mars, the planetary ruler of Aries, completes its stay in passionate Leo. By mid-morning, Mars in Leo moves into an opposition with expansive Jupiter in Aquarius, heightening our go-getter attitude.

While this Mars-Jupiter aspect and the moon in Aries can lend us the burst of energy, confidence, or tenacity we need to achieve an important goal, we’ll need to be mindful being too forceful or reckless in our approach. Since tempers might also flare under this cosmic combo, we’ll need to let cooler heads prevail in some cases. Later in the afternoon, the vibe cools down significantly as Mars moves to disciplined and dedicated Virgo. With Mars in Virgo, we’re called to think before we act and to focus on the basics.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can accomplish a great deal today. However, take care that you’re not trying to do too much too soon. A slow and meticulous approach will help you avoid burning yourself out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Though you might want to make everyone happy today, try not to take more than what’s necessary onto your shoulders. Having ample playtime will help you to blow off some steam.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you best use your words and energy to encourage and inspire folks? This is your homework for today. Meanwhile, be careful of overcommitting yourself. You need rest.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be on the receiving end of a job offer or promotion. Before you sign on the dotted line, make sure the pay looks good to you. It’s OK to ask for more.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot of things you want to do and multiple opportunities being presented to you. However, not everything is for you. Whatever you do, make sure it’s worth your time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Something or someone could get under your skin today. While you might want to ignore it or keep it to yourself, it’s best that you confront the issue or the person head-on.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot of people vying for your time and energy today. Show up where you can, but don’t feel obligated to be everything to everyone.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel pressured to go above and beyond to make a good impression today. While you shouldn’t dim your light, you also shouldn’t attempt to be someone you’re not. Just be you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creative juices are flowing in abundance today. This can be helpful for brainstorming or taking a project to the next level. That said, try to be realistic in executing plans. Embrace intentionality.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like it’s your responsibility to sort out a family-related matter or issue. However, it’s not always your job to fix things. Enjoy your freedom instead. Go where you feel uplifted.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Trust yourself. You know what you’re doing. If someone takes issue with that, don’t let them rattle you. You’re stronger than you might realize. Remember who you are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You love to be of help to others, but you’re reminded that your helpfulness isn’t the only thing about you that makes you special. You have other gifts too. It’s time for others to do their fair share.