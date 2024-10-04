Halloween is coming, and so are the invitations for all the parties you’ll have to pencil in. You might be one of those people who starts planning your costume as early as August, so you have plenty of time to gather items and fully realize an idea. Or you might be the person who blinks and it’s October and you still have no clue what to wear.

Coming up with Halloween costume ideas is tough. Do you want to be something scary? Cute? Funny? Trendy? Or all of the above? Even if you start to get your creative juices flowing, you might eventually realize it’s too much of a financial commitment or too tricky to pull off, and just like that you’re back to the drawing board.

If you’re looking to throw together a last-minute costume, the best place to turn is pop culture. Check out viral memes from TikTok, just-released movies, the catchiest albums of the year, and buzzy TV shows — and just like that your gears will start turning.

Luckily, 2024 was full of memes, like Moo Deng the hippo and Raygun the B-girl from the Olympics. Countless iconic albums were released, too, like Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter or Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, both of which immediately started fashion trends of their own.

Keep scrolling for some costume ideas based on all that and more.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is having quite the year thanks to several chart-topping hits and the start of her Short n’ Sweet tour. Through it all, the “Espresso” singer’s look has become instantly recognizable. She’s a big fan of bombshell hair, boudoir bodysuits, babydoll dresses, go-go boots, and lots and lots of sparkle. That alone makes for the perfect eye-catching Halloween costume, but for a hint of spookiness, why not add zombie makeup?

Moo Deng

Moo Deng, the internet’s favorite baby hippo from Thailand, is known for biting her zookeepers and having the best glass skin on the planet. (All thanks to the hose baths, no doubt.) Not only is she a viral sensation, she also made it onto Saturday Night Live played by Bowen Wang. Moo Deng is cute, sassy, and oh-so shiny — and she’s also a trendy Halloween costume for 2024. To get her look, wear an all-gray ‘fit, cute ears, and lots of metallic glitter.

B-Girl Break Dancer

The 2024 Summer Olympics were packed with memorable moments. There was pommel horse guy, the dramatic Opening Ceremony, and, of course, Australian break dancer Raygun who dazzled with her unique take on the newest Olympic sport. If you want to wow everyone at the Halloween party, wear a sporty B-Girl look and show off your own made-up moves.

Zendaya From Challengers

This is the perfect costume to wear on your own or with two friends. Zendaya’s character in the movie Challengers had several showstopping outfits, including a blue dress, a pink zip-up hoodie — wink wink — and plenty of sporty looks from the tennis court. To have your Challengers moment this Halloween, go as a tennis baddie with a white skirt, a big hair bow, and a racket.

Your Fave Chappell Roan

2024 has been quite the year for the pop girlies, Chappell Roan included. The “HOT TO GO!” singer won Best New Artist at the VMAs and her songs are practically stuck in everyone’s head, but what stands out most is her amazing stage presence. Roan has stepped out as the Statue of Liberty, a black swan, a sparkling cowgirl, the drag queen Divine, and even a wrestler — just to name a few. If you’re looking for a last-minute outfit, choose your favorite Chappell era and get dolled up.

Queen Charlotte From Bridgerton

After the release of Bridgerton season 3 earlier this summer, the royal glamour of Regency-era London has been tough to deny. Whether you want to go as Queen Charlotte or Penelope Featherington, all you’ll need is a ball gown, jewels, and a really big wig. To go more in the direction of Colin Bridgerton, don a ruffled shirt — and enjoy your evening.

A Cowgirl à la Cowboy Carter

When Beyoncé dropped her Cowboy Carter album in January, the world went mad for cowboy hats, cowboy boots, and glitzy rhinestone coats. Chances are you have at least one of those items already in your closet — most likely a pair of boots — so throw them on and go as the singer for Halloween. If not, here are a few items you can snag before Oct. 31.

The Brattiest Charli XCX

Brat summer may be over, but Charli XCX’s energy is still going strong this fall. If you’ve been too afraid to brat it up IRL, dress up as the singer this Halloween — and make sure you go OTT. Being a brat is all about confidence, but it’s also about partying and having fun. To give off that energy, dress like you’re going to the club in the early 2000s.

Mean Girls

In need of a cute group costume? Go as the cast of Mean Girls — either the original from 2004 with Lindsay Lohan or the musical 2024 version with Reneé Rapp. You’ll need a Cady Heron, a Regina George, a Gretchen, and a Karen. For the former, you can lean into the early 2000s vibes with short skirts and lots of pinks. For the latter, you might need a leather jacket. Just don’t forget your Burn Book.

A Member Of #MomTok

If you can’t stop watching The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, then why not use the show as inspo this Halloween? The girls from #MomTok have a very distinctive look — they all have long Utah curls, comfy sweatsuits, and they always seem to have a soda in hand. This costume is perfect if you want to be comfy on your night out, but do remember to bring your own ring light for full effect.

