These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Brattiest Autumn

If you aren’t quite ready to let brat summer go, rest assured Charli XCX’s energy is alive and well this fall, especially for a certain set of zodiac signs. They’re currently gearing up for a brat autumn — or “brautumn,” if you will — and they plan to keep the good vibes going well into winter.

Instead of packing away their lime green dresses and see-through tank tops, these members of the zodiac will keep having fun throughout October and beyond. Catch them breaking it down on the dance floor and taking the brattiest pics in the pumpkin patch.

ICYMI, brat autumn is essentially the same thing as brat summer, which is all about going out, partying, and being unapologetically you. According to TikTok — and Charli herself — these are traits you can emulate all year long, regardless of the weather.

For some, brautumn might be about going out, socializing, and having a good time. For others, it might mean embracing the new season in the brattiest way possible. True brats know you can have a brat moment while in line for the club — or while in line for a bag of apple cider donuts.

Traditionally, fall is seen as a time to slow down and go into hibernation mode. But for the signs listed below, the party’s just getting started.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While other zodiac signs are getting comfy on their couch with a cup of tea and an episode of Gilmore Girls, Aries will still have the energy to pull on a pair of over-the-knee boots before running out to meet friends. As a fire sign ruled by energetic Mars, you likely spent the warmer months dashing from one hangout to the next, so why stop now?

Not only do you have the momentum from summer to keep you going, but you also have a full moon in your sign on Oct. 17 that’ll have you feeling extra carefree and outgoing. In true brat fashion, it’ll inspire you to buck cozy fall traditions in favor of stepping out and having fun — even after daylight savings time steals the sunlight. If brat summer has taught the world anything, it’s to embrace your own rules and do exactly what you want.

Find some friends who will join you and plan as many fun activities as you can this season — or venture out on your own. Hit up parties, stay out late, and release all your fiery energy on the dance floor. You can always rest in the winter, but for now, you’re still in the mood to have a good time.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It goes without saying that the Leos of the world will have a brat autumn. Following the lead of Charli XCX, a Leo herself, you embraced the chaos of brat girl summer and everything it stood for. See: partying, blasting music in your car, and confidently wearing the most fire ‘fits.

Instead of swapping your lime green nails for a demure burgundy or a muted beige this fall, feel free to re-up the bright shades at your next manicure. And instead of putting on a sensible sweater as the season gets cooler, go ahead and walk down the street in strappy sandals and an early 2000s dress. Cold weather? Don’t know her.

As a fire sign ruled by the sun, you’ll embrace brautumn in all its glory, but you’ll really come alive during Halloween. That’ll be your best chance to show off your style and embrace the weirdest, most out-there costume concept you can dream up. Think Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit or Katy Perry as a mic drop. So brat.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

With a solar eclipse happening in your sign on Oct. 2, you’ll kick off fall with a fresh perspective — and an undying desire to go out and live life to the fullest. The solar eclipse in Libra will encourage you to let go of past versions of yourself, including any self-consciousness that might have been holding you back.

If you spent the summer resting and relaxing, you’ll be in the mood to make up for it now that the seasons have officially changed. That might mean going out at night, but it also might mean embracing fall without a hint of irony. Libras will be lining up in droves to pick apples and sample every pumpkin-flavored item on the menu at a coffee shop — and they won’t care who’s looking.

As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of looks and aesthetics, you’ll also embrace brautumn from a fashion perspective. If you want to score some truly fall-inspired outfits, go thrifting with your fellow air sign Aquarius. (That's Julia Fox’s sign, after all.) Look for leather pants, mini skirts, leopard prints, and chunky boots to cultivate a brand-new style for the season.