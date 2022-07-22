We’re just over the line into Leo season, and the luminaries are already prepared to dazzle us. Rising on July 28, the July 2022 new moon will inspire us to chase after every last one of our passions. Leo’s regal vibes are all about basking in the spotlight and summoning up inner strength, and this lucky lunar moment will help us actualize our greatest potential. You’ll definitely want to know how July’s new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

As the sign ruled by the sun itself, Leo zodiac energy is all about positioning ourselves at the center of our own universes and prioritizing our desires accordingly. With the sun and moon aligning in Leo — and with communication planet Mercury in Leo, too — this lunation is a great time for getting in touch with our passionate sides and connecting with the things that set our hearts ablaze. Intentions relating to love, creativity, confidence, and self-expression are all especially powerful now.

New moons in general are a good time for setting fresh intentions and kicking off new projects. But this Leo-ruled lunation is bringing us an even luckier opportunity to chase our dreams, thanks to the luminaries’ mystical connection to auspicious planet Jupiter. Jupiter is the planet of growth, expansion, and abundance, so it’s bringing a go-big-or-go-home energy to this new moon and encouraging all zodiac signs to go for the gold. Lucky Jupiter is also beginning its annual retrograde period on the same date as July’s new moon, so we’re even more likely to feel its optimistic and faith-building influence in our lives.

It’s Leo season, baby, and this leonine lunation is the time to polish up your ego and let everyone hear you roar. Read on for your July 2022 new moon horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Let’s get creative, Aries! This new moon in a fellow fire sign is fulling igniting your passions, filling you with inspiration and a desire to have some self-expressive fun. As the moon connects with Jupiter — which is currently blessing your sign — you’ll feel called to express yourself in a big and beautiful way. Whether that means pouring your heart out into a love affair or creating a gorgeous work of art, now’s the time to put it all on the table.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your home should feel like a sanctuary fit for a king or queen — especially for a luxury-loving sign like you, Taurus! This new moon in your domestic fourth house will inspire you to revamp your living space in a way that expresses who you are. Get creative with your decor by rearranging furniture, switching up the art on your walls, or adding a few fun new baubles to your bookshelves.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your inner social butterfly is ready to flutter freely, Gemini! The new moon in your social sector inspires fresh and heartfelt connections with the people around you, so strike up a conversations with a coworker or catch up with a friend over appetizers at happy hour. Your extroverted side will feel recharged and ready to roll after a few fun conversations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With luxurious planet Venus currently gracing your sign and this flashy new moon asking you to put your needs first, this lunation is the ultimate time for self-care. You deserve the best of the best, Cancer, so treat yourself to something special that reminds you of your worth. But if you end up having a fun night out, don’t splurge too hard — as it may feel like your spending money is burning a hole in your pocket!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The lunar spotlight of this dark moon is on you, Leo, so take your rightful place at center stage! This is a beautiful time to focus on your image and figure out how to embody your power in a more tangible way. Experiment with some bold new looks and lean into the magic of a little glitz and glamour. The way you present yourself can be an extension of your uniqueness and another vessel for your boundless creativity, so let yourself be seen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Clear your schedule and pencil in some solo downtime under this new moon, Virgo. But don’t give into the urge to fill that time with chores or other at-home responsibilities! Instead of catching up on emails, catch up on sleep. Instead of penning a new to-do list, jot down your dreams or write out a list of your heart’s greatest new moon intentions. By connecting with your spiritual self, you’ll feel so much more in tune with your everyday life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This new moon is highlighting the importance of your role within your communities, Libra. Thankfully, no one knows how to bring harmony and balance to a group setting quite like you do! Allow yourself to own your power as a leader within your social squad or amongst your colleagues, and do what you can to bring people together. You’re a touchstone for the people around you, so step up to the plate and be confident about the ideas and skills that you bring to the table.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Now’s a time that you’ll truly shine in your workplace, Scorpio — so bring all your flashiest talents to the forefront and don’t be afraid to take the spotlight. If you’ve been looking to turn over a new leaf within your career or start a new conversation with your boss about your role, now is a highly auspicious time to take initiative and follow your passions. Luck is on your side, so kick any trace of imposter syndrome to the curb and go for the gold.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You’re feeling even more adventurous and free-spirited than ever, Sagittarius. The fact that your ruling planet Jupiter is connecting with this new moon only adds to the hype! Exciting new journeys are materializing now, so it’s important to follow your heart and say yes to the opportunities that light up your soul. Embarking on the unknown isn’t always easy, but right now is the time to branch out and take a risk.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Don’t let anything get in the way of your growth now, Capricorn. This new moon may feel extra personal, as it’s hitting a sensitive part of your chart, but it’s also galvanizing you to set necessary boundaries within your relationships and ask for the help you need in order to thrive. You deserve to feel safe, supported, and self-confident as you embark on new endeavors. Use this boost of energy to regulate your energetic bonds as you embrace your transformation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

What’s happening in your closest relationships right now, Aquarius? Check in on the dynamics and make sure that all parties are being taken care of properly — including yourself! Now’s a time to prioritize your desires and ask for whatever you need from your partners. It’s also a time to make sure you’re making the other people in your life feel special. Acknowledge your worth, and then share your light generously.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Feeling too bogged down with work responsibilities to be your creative and spiritual self? That just won’t work, dear Pisces! Revamp your calendar and switch up your schedule to make more room for your free-spirited self to really shine. You deserve to have time to pursue your passions, explore your dreams, and connect with your inspiration — so make it a priority and honor it like you would any other responsibility.