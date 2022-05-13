Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 13, 2022.

The moon remains in pleasure-seeking Libra. With Taurus season currently underway, our taste for romance and feel-good vibes increases. On the days when the the moon is in Libra, we’re most interested in activities and entertainment related to beauty, art, shopping, and socializing. With the weekend approaching, it could be a good time for all of the above.

However, Mercury is retrograde and keeping things from running as smoothly as we’d like, while the Libra moon might have us feeling a bit more indecisive than usual. As a result, it will help for us to be flexible about any plans we make or dates we set. Being proactive in confirming the details of a plan or communicating any changes or updates will help to minimize the confusion.

By later this evening, the moon in Libra teams up with chill Saturn in Aquarius, making it a good time to connect with friends, especially those we’ve lost touch with. This friendly Moon-Saturn aspect also encourages us to be helpful or cooperative, and if needed, to seek out support as well.

You may be moved to come to the aid of a friend or bless them with a thoughtful gesture. On the flip side, remember that you’re never too independent to ask a friend for a shoulder to lean on.

If there’s a big project you’re working on, it’s a good day to sit down and start hammering out the details of the next stage of your goal. Despite Mercury retrograde, it can still be a productive day.

You might be on the fence today about hanging out or keeping a commitment. Depending on what’s going on for you right now, it might be a good a time to reschedule.

Today encourages you to do what you love most — stay home. If that’s not an option perhaps setting your inbox to Away or Do Not Disturb might help. You need some time off the radar.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will be happy with the results of a meeting or discussion today. There’s opportunity to peaceably work out a problem or come to an agreement with someone.

You’re encouraged to give yourself more credit than you’ve been giving yourself, especially if you’ve been putting a ton of work lately. You might even need to add some things to your résumé.

Standing fully in your authenticity today is what will have you feeling your most confident. Avoid shrinking or doubting yourself. Be proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.

You might need to call on the support of your loved ones today as your bandwidth is super low. Allow others to step in and share some of the weight of the load you’ve been carrying.

You’re a busy person, but try not to let work get in the way of nurturing and nourishing your friendships. Try to make a little time to check in with your people.

You’re feeling a sense of encouragement today around reaching a financial goal. What you want to accomplish is within reach. With salary or pay, make sure others honor the value of your work.

Sticking to your principles or putting in some work behind a cause you believe in feels self-affirming. Honoring your personal boundaries feels pretty good too.

You might be feeling heavier than usual today. It’s a good time for focusing on your emotional care and wellness. You may be overdue for a good cry or catharsis.

Want to learn more? Check out your May 2022 monthly horoscope.