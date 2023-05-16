The beginning of 2023 was jam-packed with astrological events that affected each zodiac sign, and the new moon on May 19 is no different. Unlike the recent full moon in May, which was a time to lie low, the upcoming new moon is when you’ll want to scribble in your manifestation journal, change up your routine, and set a course for the future.

While a new moon will impact each zodiac sign differently, they’re generally viewed as the perfect time for goal setting, says astrologer Stina Garbis. “As the moon grows throughout its cycle, we become closer and closer to our desired manifestation,” she tells Bustle. “May’s new moon is brimming with Taurus’s prosperous energy, so if there’s something that you want to manifest in a physical way — like a career or a big shiny object — then this is the new moon you’ll want to manifest with.”

May’s new moon will also be impacted by the planets Uranus, Mercury, and Jupiter, as well as the sun and the moon, says Garbis. And all of them are currently located in Taurus, which means everyone will feel the call to own their dreams, both big and small. To harness these Taurus vibes, use the week ahead to start fresh in your own unique way. For some help, here’s how May 2023’s new moon will affect each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The energy of May’s new moon will inspire Aries to spruce up your apartment with new art or furniture, Garbis says, so get ready to make your Pinterest board a reality. Hit up your local antique stores or do a little digging online for paintings, vases, cool lamps, or whatever else might give your space a refresh.

A big spring clean will also feel right. According to Garbis, this is the perfect lunation to get rid of any old residue that’s hanging around from the past — especially from exes. Remove any lingering reminders, and then set an intention to invite new love into your life.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Since this new moon is in your sign, Taurus, it’ll feel like the world is yours. “This is your most powerful time of the year to write down what it is that you want and make it a reality,” Garbis says.

Spend a few hours with a journal, your notes app, or an organization tool like Notion and let your thoughts flow. Get all the goals and ideas out of your head and onto paper, then begin to map out a course of action.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is your moment to let go of old goals and ideas that no longer feel like a good fit, Gemini. If a certain path now seems stagnant, heavy, or wrong, go ahead and shake it off so that you can refocus and start again, says Garbis. Instead of mulling over the past, use this time to check in with yourself about what you want going forward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The energy of May’s new moon will inspire you to make up with an old friend, says Garbis. Gather the courage to send a quick text to get a conversation going and be ready to meet up for coffee. It’s possible this friend has been wondering what’s up and will really appreciate you reaching out.

May 19 is also a good time to put a little extra effort into a relationship you’d like to see grow, whether it’s platonic or romantic. If you want to become besties with someone in your friend circle, ask if they’d like to hang out or get lunch, then see where things go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos will suddenly become aware of their finances and career path during May’s new moon. “This might be the time to put together your portfolio and apply for jobs that would put you more in the spotlight,” says Garbis.

Get yourself a resume template and start filling in all your accomplishments. Garbis also recommends splurging on some headshots. If you’re happy with your current gig, then this new moon might inspire you to ask for a raise, especially since you’ve been doing the most at work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This new moon will have you stuck on the couch, Virgo, and that’s OK. “You are due for some rest and relaxation,” says Garbis. “Perhaps it’s time for a staycation or to visit some close friends and family.” Do whatever would feel relaxing and restoring.

Once you regain your energy, you might start thinking ahead to summer plans. Use your downtime to dream up a mini vacation or a big trip.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

On the evening of the new moon, Libras everywhere will feel the call to be sensual, says Garbis. If you have a partner, you’ll definitely want to set up a date night not only to have a good time, but also to reconnect. Over dinner, you can talk about how your relationship is going and what you both want for the future. If you’re single, this new moon will have you craving some alone time. Wink wink.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Don’t be surprised if you have a temper during the new moon, Scorpio. According to Garbis, you might encounter a misunderstanding or two. Instead of being temperamental or saying exactly what’s on your mind, she suggests being extra kind instead.

It’s possible this moodiness is stemming from a desire to lie low and relax, especially if you feel like your life is about to get super busy. If everything’s getting on your nerves, use the new moon as a reset so that you’re ready to dive into upcoming plans with both feet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This new moon will put you in a party frame of mind, Sagittarius, says Garbis. Since everyone’s going through big changes, it’ll feel right to celebrate, whether it’s with coworkers, friends, or family. Invite people over for a new moon get-together where you do nothing but relax and have a good time. “You are the best party planner and your friends would appreciate a nice respite from the day,” says Garbis.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’ve been craving a good time, Capricorn, so go ahead and make it happen — perhaps by planning a game night. “Pull out the board games, drag out the dice, grab some chips and dip, and invite your friends and family over,” says Garbis.

You’re always working, so it’ll feel good to let loose — and to see that it’s easy to schedule some downtime into your life, so you’ll be more likely to keep it up into the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

“Aquarius, this is your time to be introspective,” Garbis says, so lean into that Taurus energy by brewing tea, listening to chill music, and maybe flipping through old journal entries or photos. You aren’t the same person you were a year ago — or even last month — so it’ll feel good to spend your new moon appreciating all the ways you’ve changed.

Once you’re done walking down memory lane, dream up ways to continue growing and changing into the future. What would you like to experience next?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This new moon will make you realize that you aren’t quite sure what you want in life, Pisces, so take the time to do a little research and see what strikes your fancy. Garbis recommends perusing college courses online, especially if you’ve been meaning to complete a degree. You can also create a stack of books to read through for inspo, chat with friends, or scroll online as a way to drum up ideas. “There may be a sense of something that feels incomplete in your life,” she says. “This new moon is the time to flesh that out.”

Stina Garbis, astrologer