Mercury retrograde is back starting May 10, and it’s serving up three and a half weeks of drama in the realms of information, scheduling, technology, and more. The planet Mercury rules mental matters in astrology, but its backspins can have an influence on all different parts of our lives — including our sex lives. Knowing how Mercury retrograde spring 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s sex life can help you avoid any retrograde-related roadblocks when it comes to intimate connections.

Sex often makes us think of pleasure and passion, but there are other factors the impact our sex lives, too, and that’s where Mercury retrograde effects can really make their mark. Maintaining intimacy within our relationships hinges on things like strong communication, the ability to make time for connections, and other logistical matters — all of which can be impacted by Mercury’s backspins. We’ll want to listen closely to the needs of our partners and make sure scheduling snags don’t keep us from enjoying sensual encounters.

Mercury will be in chatty air sign Gemini as we kick off the retrograde, and will then moonwalk back into the grounded sign of Taurus on May 22. This puts an added emphasis on communication issues, as well as the things we value. Love planet Venus will be in red-hot fire sign Aries during most of this Mercury retrograde period, and sex planet Mars will join in on the feisty Aries fun come May 24, so there’s also lots of passion and sexual energy in the air. But if we want to make the most of it, we’ll have to factor in the inevitably confusing effects of Mercury retrograde spring 2022.

Read on for your Mercury retrograde sex horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Retrograde-fueled communication mishaps could put a strain on your sex life now, Aries. Be sure you’re expressing your needs clearly and listening to the desires of your partners carefully to keep your connection flowing. You might find that you’re seeking more sensuality during the latter half of the retrograde, so start playing with physical pleasure to relieve any retrograde stresses, whether alone or with a lover.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s time to prioritize your own pleasure, Taurus. This retrograde brings a chance to get in touch with what turns you on and reevaluate the things are important to you — sexually and otherwise. You might find that you’re reviewing your current sexual situationships and seeing them for what they’re truly worth. If a bond isn’t offering you fun, connection, safety, and fulfillment, consider why you’re sticking around.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is your ruling planet, Gemini, and it’s spending the first half of the retrograde in your sign — which means you’ll be feeling the effects on a more personal level. Make sure to focus on your needs and evaluate whether you’re getting what you want out of your sex life. It’s also a good time to explore some solo play and get comfortable with your desires. That way, you can more easily express these needs to a partner in the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The first half of this retrograde marks a great time to take things slow, Cancer. Explore some steamy solo time to get in touch with your desires without the pressure of a partner. During the second half of the retrograde, some chemistry may start bubbling up with a friend or colleague who’s been in your fantasies recently. Just be careful of mixing social or work connections with your private life, as not all that begins during Mercury retrograde has staying power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This retrograde is really hitting when it comes to your social life and career, Leo, so unexpected setbacks or miscommunications could cause stress at home. But don’t let these mishaps keep you from expressing your carnal passions! With Venus and Mars activating an adventurous part of your chart, mixing up your sexual routine or trying some new positions could help relieve stress.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Work matters may be stressful under these Mercury retrograde storm clouds, Virgo, so do something to spice up your sex life and bring a sense of adventure back into the bedroom. Reminiscing on wild fantasies from the past or times when you tried something outside of your comfort zone can be a sultry way to let off steam and find a retrograde silver lining.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This retrograde could trudge up some deep feelings about intimacy, Libra, but it can also help you explore the things you’ve found taboo in the past and accept them in a new light. Don’t be afraid to dive into your sexual fantasies and release any shame around expressing your carnal desires. By unpacking your unspoken feelings, you’ll feel more free.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sex and relationships are a big theme for you during this retrograde, Scorpio, so past dramas with a lover could come up to the surface and require your attention. If you’re casually seeing someone, you might find that conversations about commitment or monogamy are on your mind now, too. By confronting these sometimes-daunting conversations, you’ll be able to clear the air and enjoy your sexual connection more freely.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Scheduling snags and timing miscommunications are never fun, especially when they make it hard to connect sexually with yourself or others. The latter half of this retrograde will be specifically highlighting relationship issues, Sagittarius, so make sure you’re clearly communicating your needs and allotting adequate time for intimacy, whether with yourself or with a partner.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The first half of this backspin could cause some mix-ups at work or clashes in your calendar, which can make it harder to connect with a partner due to stress or scheduling issues. But there could be some sexy surprises in store, too, as the latter half of this retrograde will highlight your dating life, bringing old flames or long-dead sext conversations back into the current moment. Let off some steam by exploring your options and making room for a fling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Mercury retrograde is kicking off in the most flirtatious and sexy part of your chart, Aquarius, so don’t be surprised if a past Tinder match or a long-forgotten ex comes strolling into your inbox. Flirting your way through your romantic past can be fun, but keep in mind that things that begin during Mercury retrograde may not always have lasting power. If you’re looking for something short-term, you may be in for a good time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Communication can easily go haywire during this retrograde, Pisces, so focus on being clear in what you say and making sure you understand the needs of your partner when it comes to intimacy. Instead of planning any fantastical sexcapades, your energy might be more suited for some Netflix-and-chill style sessions where the pressure is low, but the comfort level is high.