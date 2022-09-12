4 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The September 2022 New Moon

With September’s new moon arriving hot on the heels of the fall equinox, you can expect major shifts to imbue our cozy routines and partnerships. On Sept. 25, la Luna will ingress into diplomatic Libra, the intellectual zodiac sign that’s all about their social connections. While some may find solace in indulging in romance and friendships during this lunation, a few particular zodiac signs will learn that shifting between the material world and their spiritual one is a balancing act.
New moons are a symbol of change and new beginnings in astrology. This makes for a powerful moment to recharge, journal, and set intentions for the new lunar cycle. Libras are one of the relational air signs, symbolizing our close one-on-one partnerships. The collective will generally feel the new moon’s energy in their relationships — but for those most impacted, this lunation is holding up a mirror to reflect on how these connections are impacting their values, self-esteem, and even professional lives.
While new moons are generally a great time to plant seeds, you may want to do a little spiritual construction before putting anything out into the universe. “Mercury is in retrograde, so we’re already in a period of reviewing our systems,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer tells Bustle. That means disturbances to your routine, a habit to break, or a change of heart. If you’re one of the few most affected, this confusing energy can especially misalign your true intentions — like push you to manifest a life partner when you really want a plus one to your friend’s wedding.
Will the intense cocktail of the new moon and Mercury retrograde shake up your foundations? Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2022 new moon.