4 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The September 2022 New Moon

With September’s new moon arriving hot on the heels of the fall equinox, you can expect major shifts to imbue our cozy routines and partnerships. On Sept. 25, la Luna will ingress into diplomatic Libra, the intellectual zodiac sign that’s all about their social connections. While some may find solace in indulging in romance and friendships during this lunation, a few particular zodiac signs will learn that shifting between the material world and their spiritual one is a balancing act.

New moons are a symbol of change and new beginnings in astrology. This makes for a powerful moment to recharge, journal, and set intentions for the new lunar cycle. Libras are one of the relational air signs, symbolizing our close one-on-one partnerships. The collective will generally feel the new moon’s energy in their relationships — but for those most impacted, this lunation is holding up a mirror to reflect on how these connections are impacting their values, self-esteem, and even professional lives.

While new moons are generally a great time to plant seeds, you may want to do a little spiritual construction before putting anything out into the universe. “Mercury is in retrograde, so we’re already in a period of reviewing our systems,” Erin River Sunday, an astrologer tells Bustle. That means disturbances to your routine, a habit to break, or a change of heart. If you’re one of the few most affected, this confusing energy can especially misalign your true intentions — like push you to manifest a life partner when you really want a plus one to your friend’s wedding.

Will the intense cocktail of the new moon and Mercury retrograde shake up your foundations? Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the September 2022 new moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Hiccups are bound to happen in your relationships sector, Aries, so be cautious of making assumptions and rash decisions to start anything new under this new moon. With Venus in Virgo drumming up drama in your daily routine, you can expect to feel extra vulnerable around those closest to you. “Aries people are likely to feel uncomfortable around this lunation,” explains Sunday. “This new moon is challenging them to pause and see things from a different perspective, rather than ramming ahead as usual.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You may feel rattled with the new moon visiting your area of family and origins. Are you going through changes or endings lately? Shifts may shake up what you’ve always known, but stay open to the new perspectives that come your way. “Cancers will be questioning their foundations at this lunation, possibly by a shakeup on the home front,” explains Sunday. “Things might feel unstable now, but it’s a moment to manifest what they want their inner world to feel like moving forward.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Prepare for a bit of turbulence, Libra. With the new moon and Mercury retrograde in your home sign, you’re facing major shifts in your sense of self. Maybe you should notice how your relationship is impacting your self-esteem, or you’re vulnerable to a total identity crisis. “It might feel like taking one step forward and two steps back in committed partnerships but the seeds planted now will eventually bloom,” Sunday says. It’s a good moment to step back and allow inner work to reveal your needs in a harmonious partnership.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The new moon is exposing new ideas, truths, and colleagues, Capricorn. This could be new interests, career paths, or partnerships that have the potential to further your success. But you’ll have to open yourself up to these opportunities in order to reap these benefits. “The Capricorns among us will be hard at work, but might not find business to be as usual,” Sunday explains. “This is an opportunity to rebalance their working relationships by not just strategy, but love.”

Erin River Sunday, astrologer