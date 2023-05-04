This Spotify Playlist Has A Song That Matches Every Zodiac Sign’s Vibe

Sometimes it feels like our favorite songs understand us better than any friend, family member, or partner ever could. Though that feeling is largely a testament to the songwriting, it’s possible you have a deeper spiritual connection to that tune that you didn’t even know about. It may have to do with your zodiac and the unique characteristics its known for. But since it’s nearly impossible to sift through billions of songs to find the 12 tracks that perfectly match each sign’s vibe, let’s narrow down the search by picking the songs featured on Spotify’s hit Pop Rising playlist to make things a bit easier.

This playlist compiles a bunch of songs from well-known and upcoming artists so there’s always a song that matches your mood — it might even help you find the next song that inevitably end up on your Spotify Wrapped. But don’t feel overwhelmed by its length, you can start by finding out which Pop Rising song matches your zodiac sign’s entire vibe below.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) If you know an Aries, you probably know the fire sign’s high-energy personality all too well. They’re always bouncing off the walls with unstoppable force, and what better song to describe the vibe of an Aries than “Can’t Tame Her” by Zara Larsson? The chorus alone explains what it’s like to be friends with the first sign of the zodiac: “You can't tie her down / When the night comes around / Said she gonna party all night / And you can't change her / Can't blame her, can't tame her.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) They probably don’t like to admit this, but Taureans hate change. You can’t blame them — if things are going well (especially in a relationship), why would they want that to go away? The song that encapsulates this feeling the best is “Always” by Daniel Caesar, thanks to its on-the-nose lyrics, particularly the line “I don't want things to change / I pray they stay the same / Always.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Known as the “communicator” of the zodiac, the song that speaks to Geminis the most is “About You” by The 1975. Not everyone is capable of having an honest conversation with their ex about their feelings post-breakup, but the communicative air sign can express themselves in just about any situation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancers are infamous for being emotional homebodies, so it should come as no surprise that the song the water sign relates to the most is TikTok’s favorite tune, “ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine. The track’s stripped-down acoustics create a moody atmosphere that Cancers can’t resist.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos are natural-born leaders, so don’t be surprised if you see your fire sign friends streaming “Mother” by Meghan Trainor. After all, it's their world and we're all just living in it. They love to be in charge and the center of attention, and probably find the lyrics “Tell me who gave you the permission to speak? / I am your mother / You listen to me” a little too relatable.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgos love to work hard and play harder, which is why “Escapism.” by Raye featuring 070 Shake needs to be on every Virgo’s playlist. There’s even a line in the song that says, “I'm blowin' this steam,” so there you go.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) As Libra is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love, the air sign has likely already been listening to “Moonlight” by Kali Uchis on repeat. The song is just as sultry as it is romantic (a must-have for Libras), and is filled with sweet lines like, “Under the moonlight's glow / There's nowhere we won't go.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) If you’re a Scorpio, don’t be surprised if the “Kill Bill” remix by SZA and Doja Cat tops your Spotify Wrapped this year. The water sign has a reputation for being moody, mysterious, and never missing a chance to seek revenge, making this the unofficial anthem of Scorpios. I mean, be honest: how many times have you thought to yourself that something isn’t the best idea... but you’re going to go ahead and do it anyway.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarians aren’t afraid to tell it like it is, much like how Pinkpanthress and Ice Spice didn’t hold anything back on their smash hit collab, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.” The fire sign probably even has the whole song memorized by now, including Ice Spice’s verse about her “duh-duh-duh.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns have a realistic side that almost borders on pessimism, and because of this, “I know it won’t work” by Gracie Abrams is sure to make the earth sign feel seen. The song features some of the most Capricorn lyrics ever (“'Cause part of me wants you back, but / I know it won't work like that, huh? / Why won't you try moving on for once? / That might make it easy”), and expertly captures the sign’s brutally honest personality in just four minutes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) If you’re an Aquarius, this next choice is going to seem like a no-brainer: an anthem about how good it feels to cut a toxic person out of your life (something you probably know a thing or two about). Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” is definitely your vibe. You can totally relate to lyrics like, “I slam the door, I hit ignore / I'm saying, ‘No, no, no, no more’ / I got you blocked after this, an afterthought / I finally cut you off,” and you know what? Good for you for knowing your boundaries.