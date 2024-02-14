The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Free The Nipple

Now, decades into the “Free the Nipple” movement, it’s more common to see celebs on the red carpet in completely see-through tops, and the trend is officially spreading into everyday fashion.

Topping the list of nipple-bearing A-listers is Florence Pugh, who has rocked sheer gowns at quite a few movie premieres. Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Emily Ratajkowski have also bared it all on the runways and beyond. Recent Fashion Weeks have debuted countless sheer ensembles, too, and if you’re into astrology, then you know the nips-out look is catching the eye of a select few zodiac signs.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs most likely to free the nipple all exist in the northern hemisphere of the night sky, and there’s an interesting reason why. “Northern hemisphere signs are very outwardly expressive,” she tells Bustle, so it may feel more natural for them to ditch the bra and don a sheer top or a lacy, see-through dress.

When you add in a sexy, freedom-loving ruling planet, like Pluto or Jupiter, then it’s even more likely that someone will have what it takes to walk around with their nips on full display.

If anyone is going to free the nipple IRL — and not just on a red carpet — it’s going to be one of the zodiac signs below.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

According to Garbis, there are two sides to any Scorpio: the quieter, inhibited side and the sexy, free side that’s looking for an excuse to bubble to the surface. When you see a Scorpio bopping around town without a bra, then you know which side won. And the more they do it, the more confident they become.

This water sign is ruled by enigmatic Pluto, so how sheer they go depends on their constantly changing mood. One day they might be into a braless moment with a T-shirt, but the next you’ll spot them wearing nothing but a lace dress.

“Scorpio is also an artist type,” says Garbis, so they appreciate the fashion aspect of this trend, as well as the bold statement it makes. They love that freeing the nipple is divisive and sparks debate. They’re more than happy to add to the conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sagittarius will always be drawn to aesthetics and trends that feel a tad risqué. According to Garbis, they’re perfectly happy to set the girls free, whether they’re going out to dinner or casually picking up groceries, especially if it means turning a few heads.

This is thanks to a Jupiter ruling planet, which is all about being expansive and expressive. Sagittarius loves the freedom of a braless ‘fit, the whimsy of a sheer top, and the appeal of a nipple-y sweater moment.

As a fire sign, they like to feel wild and free, and they also appreciate shock value. Secretly, they hope someone will ask questions or cause an uproar so they can defend their right to free the nip.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aquarius has been in love with the free the nipple movement since day one. As an air sign who dreams of sitting front row at Fashion Week, they’re into all things avant-garde, which is why they’ve been loving the nearly-naked looks from Julia Fox and Doja Cat.

According to Garbis, Aquarius isn’t bashful when it comes to nudity in any form. They’re perfectly comfortable whether they’re skinny dipping or changing clothes in front of their friends, and they see nothing wrong with adding a hint of nipple to an everyday ensemble, either.

Aquarius is also ruled by Uranus, the planet that governs experimentation and unpredictability. Add it all together and you have one sign who’s 100% ready to free the nipple.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer