These 3 Zodiac Signs Always Have A Bad Case Of The Mondays

While nobody loves the start of the work week, there are a few zodiac signs who truly hate Mondays with every fiber of their being. Instead of feeling mildly sad that the weekend is over or a little sleepy, they’re notorious for being in a bad mood — and some won’t even want to get out of bed.

On Monday, you can catch these zodiac signs moving at a snail’s pace as they get ready for work. They rarely feel better as the day goes on, either, even after they’ve had coffee. In fact, they’ve been known to get grouchy as they interact with others, answer emails, or look at their to-do list. It’s a true “case of the Mondays” in every sense of the phrase.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, a sign’s modality coupled with their ruling planet could play a role in how they feel about Mondays. While some people wake up ready and raring to go — looking at you, Capricorn — others have a harder time switching out of weekend mode.

Whether they’re hitting snooze, yawning at their desk, or struggling to cope with society, keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who hate Mondays the most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

On any given Monday morning, you’ll find a Taurus sound asleep with their third snooze alarm blaring in the background. It’s slow-going for this fixed earth sign, who always struggles to get up and change gears. Add in the fact they’re represented by the stubborn bull, and it’s no wonder they dislike the start of the week as much as they do.

“Taurus truly hates Mondays,” says Garbis. “They won’t spring into action until Wednesday, at least. They’re always tired and out of it, and they need a ton of coffee just to get by.” That’s why, even if they work from home, a Taurus will find a way to show up ten minutes late. They can’t think until they’ve secured their cold brew, which is always a priority.

They’ll spend the day yawning and plodding around, and they often have a look of despair on their face. According to Garbis, it’s so bad that a Taurus’ coworkers will eventually learn not to say “happy Monday!” — even as a joke.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

If you hear complaints echoing through the office on Monday morning, chances are it’s coming from a Cancer. According to Garbis, this water sign is one of the biggest homebodies, which means they have a hard time transitioning out of relaxation mode and into the harsh reality of the work week.

As a sign ruled by the moon, Cancer likes to go with the flow and match their mood. On the weekends, that often means staying in on Friday night, sleeping in on Saturday, and enjoying the peace and quiet of Sunday. They love the cozy feeling of being able to do exactly what they want to do.

By the time Monday rolls back around, they can barely fathom how they’ll answer emails, much less cope with human interaction. It’s a rough one every week for poor Cancer, who just can’t seem to make Mondays work for them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images

As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius contemplates calling out of work every single day, but especially on Mondays. According to Garbis, they are energetic and excitable, so the last thing they want is to feel contained inside of an establishment.

This is doubly true as a sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. Sagittarians value freedom above everything else, so they panic a little when they think about clocking in for a boring eight-hour shift.

Sagittarians also like to live it up on the weekends by partying and staying out late, says Garbis. Since they can’t sleep in and recuperate on Monday, they tend to show up to work with sunglasses on and an energy drink in hand — and no, they won’t be in the mood to talk about it.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer