These 4 Zodiac Signs Have "Youngest Sibling" Energy

Even if someone isn’t the baby of the family, they can still give off “youngest sibling energy” all thanks to their zodiac sign. Youngest siblings are notorious for being funny, charming, and a little bit annoying — in the best way. They also get away with seemingly everything, all thanks to that charm.

If you grew up with a younger sibling, then you know it’s impossible to predict their next move. A little sister or brother will come into your bedroom unannounced just to hit you with a pillow or turn off your lights before waltzing away.

It’s also an older sibling rite of passage to watch as a younger sibling gets away with a heinous household crime, like coming in super later after curfew or forgetting to do a chore. While older siblings are often held to high standards, the babies seem to be everyone’s favorite no matter what.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, many people who have air sign placements in their astrological chart have the same sort of goofy energy, as well as a natural way with words that allows them to enjoy the perks of being a young sibling. Other factors, like a sign’s modality or ruling planet, also come into play.

Keep reading below for the zodiac signs that give off strong “youngest sibling” vibes — even if they aren’t.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The zodiac sign with the most “youngest sibling” energy is definitely Gemini. “With their mutable air modality, they portray a very silly vibe and have a hard time being serious,” Garbis says.

They’re the ones who will toss a French fry at the you in a restaurant, just for a laugh. “This is also because of their Mercury ruler, who is the troublemaker of the zodiac,” she adds.

Just like your little sibling, Gemini also has the hardest time sitting still. If you go on a long road trip with them they’ll ask “are we there yet?” just like your baby brother used to do in the back seat.

They also say exactly what’s on their mind. If a conversation starts to slow, it’s only a matter of time before they loudly announce that they’re bored.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If someone has Leo placements in their chart, you can bet they’ll give off youngest kid vibes. This is due to Leo’s fixed fire energy, Garbis says, which can make a person prone to bouts of drama and theatrics.

A Leo will joke around in a way that eventually earns them the reputation for being ever-so-slightly annoying — and they’ll wear that badge with pride. They also love to be the center of attention. (Think of your little sister who made the entire family watch her three-act play in the living room.)

Leo is known to have a ton of charm, and it allows them to treat everyone they meet like a super-close sibling. This is why they will happily dig through your fridge for snacks and borrow all of your clothes, and you can’t even get mad.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Even if someone is the oldest in the family, they’ll still give off major youngest kid energy if they’re an Aquarius. As an air sign ruled by Uranus, they’re known for being slightly off-kilter and disruptive, and yet they can never seem to do any wrong.

“Whenever something is their fault, Aquarians are the ones that say, ‘I didn’t do it, they did it!’ as they have a hard time accepting blame,” Garbis says. The funny this is, most people are happy to let them make mistakes since they’re calm, charming, and a touch naive.

Aquarians are also known to love a shocking moment, which is peak younger sibling energy. As a kid, they jumped out of trees and tested the limits. As an adult, they like to get interesting piercings and tattoos, just to see what people say.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As an emotional water sign, people can’t help but rush to Pisces’ rescue, Garbis says. If you know a Pisces, you likely feel compelled to remind them to drink water and go to bed at a reasonable hour, almost as if they’re your younger sibling.

You’ve also likely learned that you need to bring a snack for them whenever you go out, because they will get hangry. Since Pisces is naturally nurturing and caring themselves, it’s tough to see them upset — especially since they don’t hold back.

While someone with older sibling energy might be more stoic, a Pisces will unleash the flood gates and let it all out.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer