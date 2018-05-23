Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon spent three years of on and off dating before finally tying the knot in the summer of 2019. While it was grueling to watch, Ashley and Jared's relationship timeline shows that they were destined to end up together once they announced they were officially dating in May 2018.

Fans mostly knew about their many ups and downs due to their time on The Bachelor franchise, appearances on podcasts, and their social media accounts. But it was an episode of Ashley's KineticTV show, The Story Of Us, that gave the definitive account of their courtship and just how jumbled their feelings for each other were over the years. As Jared says in the video, "It's so hard to really decipher between our romantic feelings for each other and our friendship feelings for each other because we've been so close for so long that we really were — and still are — best friends."

Spring 2015: Ashley Sees Jared On Kaitlyn Bristowe's Season Clodagh Kilcoyne/ABC Ashley was part of Bachelor Nation before Jared, since she appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor. But Jared joined immediately after for Kaitlyn Bristowe's The Bachelorette season. Ashley said in The Story Of Us that she was attracted to him when she saw him on The Bachelorette. She even attended a live taping of one of the episodes and asked the producers about him.

June 2015: They Meet On 'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 2 Rick Rowell/ABC Ashley and Jared officially met when they are both contestants on Bachelor In Paradise Season 2. Ashley said in The Story Of Us video, "I remember walking down the steps in Paradise and seeing him at the bar and it was the weirdest feeling. I was just so gravitated and drawn to him. It was truly love at first sight." Ashley pursued Jared throughout that season, but the feelings weren't mutual. After choosing not to have sex in the Fantasy Suite, Jared ended things with Ashley and they both left Paradise.

October 2015: Jared Regains Interest At A Charity Event ashley_iaconetti on Instagram After Bachelor In Paradise, they continued hanging out with Jared occasionally being interested in Ashley. He discussed how he was attracted to Ashley when she hosted a charity event at her parents' house in October 2015. Later that night, they danced on the bar and Ashley posted the video evidence on Instagram. Jared admitted in The Story Of Us, "I wanted you that night."

Winter 2015-2016: It's Complicated ashley_iaconetti on Instagram In between their appearances on Bachelor In Paradise Seasons 2 and 3, things became more complicated between Jared and Ashley. In The Story Of Us, they reminisce about making out in Boston toward the end of 2015 and going on their first official date to see Deadpool in early 2016. But Jared put an end to romantic things because he was in a "confused place."

June 2016: Ashley Continues To Pine For Jared On 'BiP' Season 3 Giphy Ashley said she was still so emotional about Jared when they both appeared on Bachelor In Paradise Season 3, because of their romantic back-and-forth from the winter of 2016. Ashley cried her trademark tears about Jared when he started seeing Caila. She tried to move on with Wells, but neither Jared or Ashley's BiP Season 3 relationships lasted.

Most Of 2017: Just Friends ashley_iaconetti on Instagram Ashley said that she decided to move on from Jared around March 2017, but these Bachelor buds remained friends and Ashley's Instagram is filled with photos of them hanging out.

December 2017: Ashley Goes On 'Winter Games' & Starts Dating Kevin ashley_iaconetti on Instagram During Bachelor: Winter Games, which aired in February 2018, it seemed Ashley finally found happiness with Canadian contestant Kevin Wendt. While Ashley was busy in the snow, Jared did Bachelor In Paradise: Australia. He said in The Story Of Us that he chose to do Paradise: Australia after Ashley had decided to do Winter Games, implying he was growing to care for her romantically again.

January 2018: Jared Admits He Has Feelings For Ashley Based on their social media accounts, Jared and Ashley have made it a tradition to go to St. Lucia with their Bachelor friends, like Jade and Tanner Tolbert. For 2018, they didn't post any photos of one another on their annual trip and that might be because they were (again) at a complicated place. At this point in The Story Of Us, Jared's actions may raise a few eyebrows since he seemed to fully realize he cared for Ashley after she got a boyfriend. So even though Ashley was dating Kevin during this vacation, Jared apparently decided to tell Ashley he had feelings for her. He even kissed her at the airport when they were leaving at the prompting of Tanner and Jade.

March 2018: Ashley & Kevin Break Up ashley_iaconetti on Instagram Ashley was moved by Jared's admission of feelings in St. Lucia, but she continued to date Kevin. But by March, Ashley and Kevin had called it quits. In The Story Of Us, Ashley said, "I did not cheat on Kevin. I ended the relationship because it had run its course. And then, Jared was still there." They said that Jared then made some grand gestures to prove his feelings for Ashley.

May 2018: Ashley & Jared Announce They're A Couple jaredhaibon on Instagram Two months after Ashley's relationship with Kevin ended, and nearly three years after Jared and Ashley met, they announced that they are dating. People reported that Kevin even congratulated the pair on Instagram. So after years of flirtation and friendship, Ashley finally got her own rom-com ending with Jared in the style of When Harry Met Sally... (something Jared referenced in his first Instagram post of them as a couple).

June 2018: Jared Proposes After becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, Jared wasted no time committing the rest of his life to Ashley when he proposed to her on the beach in Mexico where they had met years earlier. The world got to see the moment a few months later in September when it aired as a part of Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.

September 2018: Their Parents Meet Ashley and Jared made a bold decision to have their parents meet while on a joint Iaconetti and Haibon family cruise. Clearly, there was no escaping this union.

November 2018: They Adopt A Dog Together Jared and Ashley added to their family unit when they adopted a pup, who they named Lois Lane. (Jared's family dog is named Clark Kent.) Lois has a sibling in the form of Ashley other's dog — and Jared's "son through marriage" — Gurgi.

February 2019: They Write A Children's Book Their puppy love continued when the couple joined creative forces to write a children's book based on Ashley's first dog, who passed away, and Clark. A percent of proceeds from Lucy & Clark: A Story of Puppy Love went to support no-kill animal shelters.

March 2019: Celebrating Their One-Year Anniversary While they announced they were dating in May 2018, Ashley's one-year anniversary post (featuring Lois) proved they really got together in March.

May 2019: They Release Their YouTube Show What Now? For her second KineticTV show, Ashley and Jared enlisted the help of their Bach Nation friends Nick Viall and Jade and Tanner Tolbert. The first episode documented Jared moving in with Ashley and her sister Lauren, another Bachelor alum who has since moved out, eliminating their Three's Company status.

August 2019: Their Wedding They tied the knot in an elegant ceremony in Jared's home state of Rhode Island and a ton of Bachelor alums were in attendance. They followed the ceremony and reception with a honeymoon in Italy and Greece.