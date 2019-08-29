It's hard to believe August is almost over, which means summer is coming to an end and fall is right around the corner. But before the leaves start falling and the temperatures drop, let's take a moment to look back at all the photos of celebrity couples out and about this month that you certainly don't want to miss. Many of the following pictures will definitely warm you up and take your mind off real life for at least a brief moment.

From the Jonas Brothers showing love to their respective spouses (they just can't help themselves), to an actor/former professional wrestler saying "I do," to a few couples celebrating anniversaries, to a married duo trolling each other, celebs and their significant others were very busy this month. Oh, and many of them couldn't help but show off just how in love they are. Like one celeb wrote, "Our constant words of affirmation fueled my fire and I can’t imagine a life without us conquering the world together."

That quote is exactly what you have to look forward to in this slideshow of coupley photos. Scroll on through, because you don't want to miss out on all the cuteness, funny moments, and romance.