While some people use a white noise machine, many others turn to the magical powers of ASMR to chill out or fall asleep. Also called an autonomous sensory meridian response, ASMR refers to a deep feeling of relaxation and the tingles that overtake your body whenever you encounter one of your favorite triggers.

An ASMR trigger could be a sound, like someone whispering, tapping, or crinkling paper, or the act of watching a soothing task, like towel folding or typing on a keyboard. Your go-to stimulus is often something you encounter naturally in everyday life, but you can also sift through the myriad of options online to find the best type of ASMR for you.

That, or you could let your zodiac sign be your guide. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, each zodiac sign rules a part of the body, like the head, stomach, or hands, and that’s a great place to start when considering which type of ASMR you might like the most. This will help you skip past the hundreds of chewing channels and back-scratching posts on your way to your ideal whisper video.

Ready to chill out? Then keep scrolling below for the best type of ASMR for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As an Aries, you’ll love hair-brushing ASMR. According to Garbis, this fire sign is ruled by the head, which means you would be into personal attention-type videos where someone takes care of someone else — especially if it has to do with this area. It’ll feel extra tingly to watch someone get their scalp massaged or their hair gently combed. Who knows, you might even like those ear-cleaning videos.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nothing would make a Taurus happier than a good, old-fashioned mukbang or eating video, says Garbis. As an earth sign ruled by the neck, you’ll get instant tingles at the sound of someone slurping a bowl of noodles, and you could easily fall asleep to a cacophony of crunching or chewing. While this type of ASMR is irritating to some signs, it’s like music to your ears.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re all about rapid hand movement ASMR where someone quickly snaps their fingers together or taps on a hard surface. The speedy drumming sounds appeal to your slightly chaotic air sign ways. According to Garbis, your sign also rules the hands, which is why you’ll also be mesmerized by reiki ASMR where someone pushes and pulls energy with gestures. “They can get into the feeling of having their energy manipulated in a profound way,” she says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s a reason why your TikTok algorithm is constantly showing you wood soup ASMR lives at 2 a.m. As a water sign, Garbis says Cancer is drawn to the sound of bubbly water, whether it’s someone stirring soup, the sound of ice in a glass, or water bubbling in a river. As long as it’s liquidy, you’ll be a big fan.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a fire sign represented by the lion, Leo, you’ll enter into a state of next-level relaxation at the sound of a cat purring, says Garbis. Lots of people set their pets down next to super sensitive microphones to catch every purr, which can be so relaxing to some folks. Since you’re constantly on and always busy, it’ll feel right to slow down, get under a blanket with a cup of tea, a chill out with a cute kitten.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Nothing scratches an itch in the Virgo brain quite like cleaning ASMRs. Since you deeply appreciate the act of tidying up, seek out Sunday reset videos or thorough closet clean-outs on TikTok. You’ll love the idea of taking a break from your own cleaning schedule to watch someone else do it for a change. One peek at a perfectly formed vacuum line on a carpet and you’ll be sound asleep in no time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As an air sign ruled by Venus, you’ll turn to jelly if you watch luxurious spa treatments or gentle makeup application ASMRs. “The feeling that they’re being pampered will be very relaxing for a Libra, as it will remind them of their own self-care routine,” says Garbis. Color assessment ASMR could also be a hit since you’ll appreciate the art of selecting the right shades and hues for someone’s skin tone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpio is all about whisper ASMR. These close-up, extra-quiet videos often involve someone speaking directly into your ear — and it’ll send shivers racing down your spine. As a water sign, you’ve always felt relaxed when people are slow and intentional with their words and movements. According to Garbis, you’ll also like that someone is telling you a secret. Another option? Witchy potion-making ASMRs, where you get to watch as someone mixes up a brew.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

“Sagittarius is fun and bright, which is why they like the invigorating sounds of crinkling paper or plastic,” says Garbis. Thankfully, YouTube is packed with videos of people turning the pages of a book, crinkling wrapping paper, and gently leafing through letters or postcards. As a curious and adventurous fire sign, you might also be into unboxing videos where people open up packages and reveal what’s inside.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As a sign that rules the bones, it only makes sense that Capricorn would be drawn to crunchy chiropractic ASMR, says Garbis. You’ll be into the feeling of closeness and personal attention that comes with these types of videos, especially if the creator performs a full physical checkup. “Capricorns love tending to themselves and are a pragmatic sign,” says Garbis, so you’ll enjoy pretending like you’re actually there. Those extra big snaps are really what does it for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As an air sign with a focus on friendship, Aquarius, you’ll feel instant tingles if you watch eye contact ASMR, aka the videos that look like someone is talking directly to you. “You’ll appreciate the feeling that you’re being seen and understood, as well as the closeness with the personal attention,” says Garbis. It’s why you may also drawn to doctor’s exam videos. These role plays often start with a brain-melting intake process before moving onto an exam — and you’ll love every minute of it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces, nothing will help you drift off to dreamland quite like an artsy ASMR. Think watercolors, slowly scripted writing, or even a close-up of hands busily knitting. According to Garbis, this water sign is drawn to all things artistic, which is why you’ll not only feel relaxed as you watch someone else create — you might even pick up some inspiration.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer