What’s In Store For Your Social Life This Fall, According To A Tarot Reader

Fall is in full swing and your calendar is likely filling up fast with spooky get-togethers, autumnal meet-ups, and the first couple of holiday hangs, including Friendsgiving. On the one hand, it’s always nice to be invited to parties and dinners. But on the other, it’s tough to navigate your social life during this busy time of year.

To see what’s in store for fall, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of friendship-related questions, and he also shared advice for figuring out the best way to enjoy the months ahead.

Card 1: What social plans should I commit to this fall?

While it’s always OK to go into hibernation mode and enjoy cozy evenings at home, The Chariot suggests leaning into your social life as much as possible. “This is the card of determination and movement,” says Wang. “It suggests that this fall is the perfect time to take charge and steer your social life with confidence.”

You should embrace the fun of fall, say yes to as many invites as possible, and consider hosting a thing or two yourself. Whether that means having people over for a quiet Friday night dinner, throwing a last-minute costume party, or gathering a group for a day at a corn maze, you’ll be so glad you put in the effort.

This advice is particularly applicable if you can’t believe 2024 is almost over and feel stressed because you didn’t fully embrace the year. “This is your season for proactive engagement, where stepping outside your comfort zone can lead to exciting experiences,” says Wang. Let The Chariot inspire you to embrace the moment, make up for lost time, and live life to the fullest.

Card 2: How will my friendships evolve this season?

As you move through the months ahead, pay attention to the dynamics of your friend group and what you experience before, during, and after hanging out. If you feel excited in the lead-up, comfortable while it’s happening, and then part ways feeling refreshed, light, and happy, there’s a good chance you’re surrounded by true pals who are on a similar wavelength.

If you feel drained, uncertain, or confused, however, it might be time to reflect. “The Eight of Cups signifies a period of transformation and introspection within your friendships,” says Wang, so don’t be surprised if you catch yourself overthinking. “The season may bring about a shift,” he says, and you might even be inspired to let go of long-term connections that are holding you back or weighing you down.

It’s totally OK to feel tired after a busy weekend or to have a social hangover after a big party, but keep an eye out for patterns of fatigue and negativity. Are you constantly calling your mom to complain about a friend? Are you dreading invites from a certain group? If so, it could be a sign that you’re ready to move on.

Let yourself try new things and be open to meeting new people. “You might find yourself pursuing deeper, more authentic connections with those who resonate with your current path,” says Wang. “Embrace this opportunity for renewal, as it can lead to more meaningful and fulfilling relationships.”

Card 3: How can I address conflict with my friends this fall?

If you find yourself bickering with a bestie or feeling annoyed by a friend group, it could mean there’s an issue to be addressed. While it might be tempting to rush in and fix it, Wang recommends hanging back and seeing what happens.

The Hanged Man tarot card represents looking at things from a new perspective, and it also reminds you to be patient. “This card suggests that surrender can be a powerful tool for conflict resolution,” he says. “Letting go of the need for immediate answers allows space for deeper understanding and acceptance.”

One of your friends may be being extra in the group chat because they’re going through a tough time or a lifelong friend is distant because she’s in a new relationship or changing their career. Friendships are allowed to wax and wane and go through ups and downs. Instead of jumping to conclusions, why not give them some grace?

“By practicing empathy and considering alternative viewpoints, you might even find innovative solutions that strengthen your bonds,” says Wang. Try to be there for your friend — or simply sit back and be ready to field their texts as they come in. According to Wang, that quiet energy is often the best way to support a friend and navigate conflict.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor