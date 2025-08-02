The Sex Position Each Zodiac Sign Should Try In August

August is the hottest month, literally and astrologically. Not only is it the height of summer, but it’s also Leo season for the most part, which means everyone gets a dose of this feisty fire sign’s confidence and creativity.

With the lion’s influence in the air, don’t be surprised if you find yourself fantasizing about trying something new in the bedroom, or bold enough to ask for exactly what you want. Need inspiration? Every zodiac sign has an ideal sex position they should try this August.

A variety of cosmic factors are at play here. Mak Jagger, an intuitive consultant and astrologer, says each planet corresponds with a different part of the human experience, and that’s why transits can impact your emotions. The moon, in particular, has quite the way of tugging on your heart. It changes every two and a half days. Whichever sign it’s in will sway your sexual desires, she says.

According to Lisa Stardust, a professional astrologer with the dating app Hily, the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 9 will be particularly powerful, and it’ll likely inspire you to explore new things. That could look like trying something kinky or adding a fresh move to your usual repertoire.

Another movement to watch out for? Mercury retrograde in Leo will end on Aug. 11. Stardust says that could lead to better communication — aka the key ingredient to having a good time. If you’re feeling steamy, read on for the best sex position for your zodiac sign this August. Check your partner’s, too.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Face-To-Face

According to Stardust, the normally fiery Aries will be in the mood for a slower, smoldering romance this August. That calls for a face-to-face position that feels up extra personal. This move allows you to stare deeply into your partner’s eyes, and it’ll feel like a nice change of pace from your usual quick and dirty go-tos.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Missionary

Throughout August, Taurus’ ruling planet Venus will be answering to the moon, the celestial body that governs emotions. “Venus rules our pleasure centers and our preferences, so pay extra attention to the sign the moon is in on the day you want to get busy,” says Jagger. (Check a calendar like this one.)

If it’s in one of your fellow earth signs (Virgo and Capricorn), she says you might want to take a more sensual approach to sex. A close, classic position like missionary lets you really connect with your partner.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Sexting & Doggy Style

Mercury — your ruling planet — is retrograde when the month begins, which means a former lover may pop back up on your radar. If so, let yourself have fun with flirty convos. Send a few sexts, and if you meet up IRL, go for a playful position like doggy style.

This move works for those in relationships, too. Since your communication might be off due to the retrograde, it makes sense to keep your sex life light and easy.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

69

According to Jagger, August is going to be quite the significant month for Cancer. “We have a meeting between the two benefic planets, Venus and Jupiter,” she says, “and this is huge for romance, grand gestures, and sweet, sexy encounters.”

To lean into that energy, 69 as often as possible. The joint pleasure creates extra intimacy, and it’s a nice change of pace from other oral sex positions.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Advanced Crab Walk

Happy birthday, August Leos! With party energy in the air, you’ll be more eager than ever to have fun in the bedroom. “Implementing a sexual fetish you’ve wanted to try into your regular repertoire will spice things up,” say Stardust. “Don’t be shy! Whether you’re flying solo or with another, do not hold back.”

Shop for toys and role play costumes, have sex somewhere new, or attempt a position that feels a bit tricky, like the advanced crab walk. You’ll have the confidence to pull it off, as well as the ability to laugh if things go awry.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

The Spoon

Virgo seasons tarts on Aug. 22, and according to Jagger, it’s going to be one for the history books. “There is not one but two eclipses coming up in your season next month that are likely to change your fate in some meaningful way, but you don’t have to wait.”

Mars, the planet of action, is going to be in your sign until Aug. 6, which means you can start creating the life you want right away. “Be direct about your wants as the month begins,” she says. One way to make it easier is with a close-up sex position, like the spoon. With your partner’s ear just inches away, tell them exactly what you’re craving.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

The Butterfly

“August gets much spicier for Libras in the second week of the month, as Mars, one of the most sexually forward planets in the solar system, enters your sign on Aug. 6th,” says Jagger. “Libra energy isn’t exactly known for being super direct, so perhaps trying out some raunchy role play will help you play a new character.”

If you have a long-term partner, pretend like you just met and go for a position like the butterfly. The openness will feel freeing.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Phone Sex & Cowgirl

“It’s time to get old-school, baby! This means indulging in phone sex,” says Stardust. To get yourself in the mood, start exchanging flirty phrases with your partner earlier in the day to build anticipation.

Once you meet up, let it all out with a passionate position like cowgirl that allows you to control the pace — a Scorpio’s dream come true.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Sideways Straddle

“Fiery Sagittarius’ ruling body, the benevolent inter-personal planet Jupiter, is involved in one of the sweetest transits of the year this month — a conjunction to pleasure planet Venus in watery Cancer on Aug. 12th,” says Jagger.

Circle this date on your calendar and choose a position that’ll make you feel extra hot and powerful, like the sideways straddle.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Modified Doggy

Good news! “Your sign gets a bit of cosmic break in August, as Capricorn energy isn’t directly involved in any of the month’s key transits,” says Jagger. “Taking it easy is a bit foreign to your nature, but the lazy days of late summer beckon you.”

Enjoy a low-energy sex position, like modified doggy. Instead of holding yourself up on your hands and knees, collapse onto your stomach and let your partner do all the work.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Weak In The Knees

“Aquarians are the star of the lunar show in August, as the month’s full moon will be in your sign on Aug. 9th,” says Jagger. “It’s time to let your freak flag fly, so don’t hold back on exploring your kinkiest fantasies.”

Attempt something brand new. One that might hit the spot — literally — is called Weak in the Knees, also known as face-sitting. The name speaks for itself.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

X Marks The Spot

“August is a bit of a calm before the cosmic storm for Pisces, as next month a major eclipse will happen on the full moon in Pisces on Sept. 7th,” says Jagger.

Since eclipses are a good time for reflection, she recommends getting your kicks this month with new — and slightly raunchy — sex positions. A good one to try is X Marks the Spot, which creates ultra-intense penetration.

Sources:

Mak Jagger, intuitive consultant, astrologer

Lisa Stardust, professional astrologer with the dating app Hily