It doesn’t matter if they go through a breakup, have a bad day, or watch a heart-wrenching TikTok — certain zodiac signs simply will not shed a tear. In fact, they’re constantly confused by everyone around them who seems to cry at the drop of a hat. For them, it’s easy to stay stoic most of the time.

It might be that they don’t have many tears to cry or that they prefer to hold everything in for a later date. Either way, certain zodiac signs don’t cry as much as others, and there are a few reasons why.

For one, these signs are skilled at staying calm in situations that tend to push others over the edge. While a Scorpio will bawl their eyes out during a touching movie, a Cancer will sob whenever they’re stressed, and a Pisces will steal away to the bathroom for regular mid-work weeps, others can remain calm by taking a few deep breaths.

Meanwhile, some zodiac signs are naturally even-keeled without even having to try. It could boil down to their ruling planet, as well as the personality traits associated with their element. While water signs are notoriously full of tears, and fire signs tend to get worked up and emotional, earth and air signs have an easier time staying dry-eyed.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the three zodiac signs who cry the least, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

If you have a lot of Taurus energy in your birth chart, then it’s likely been six months (or more) since your last good cry. It doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with friendship drama, work stress, or an argument with your partner — none of it will bring you to tears.

Sure, you might feel annoyed or mad, but as an earth sign, you tend to move through your day at a steady, even pace. According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, Taurus is good at taking things in stride, so you rarely feel emotionally affected by the ups and downs of life. “They're so grounded and too proud to show vulnerable emotions,” she tells Bustle. “They also have a high capacity for managing stress and pressure.”

Taurus is represented by the stubborn bull, after all, so even when you totally want to cry, you’re the best at holding it in until the time is right. Instead of tearing up at work, for example, you’ll go for a walk or take a few deep breaths, and just like that the urge will pass. Eventually, though, you like to take a day and let it all out at once.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Iuliia Bondar/Moment/Getty Images

As an Aquarius, you’re quite happy to live in your own little world, and that often means you aren’t moved to tears as often as everyone else. In fact, moments that bring on the waterworks for others, like a sweet or sappy movie, might even make you laugh.

“Aquarians walk to the beat of their own drum and are quite unconventional,” says Bell, so you're way more likely to cringe or roll your eyes.

As an air sign, you can also be a bit emotionally detached, says Bell, which means you view life with an analytical mind instead of a reactive one. You aren’t one to cry because something is beautiful or touching, or because you're stressed or annoyed, but you will occasionally work up a tear when you’re sad, as that makes a lot more sense.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Capricorn tops the list as one of the least emotional zodiac signs. According to Bell, this earth sign tends to approach life practically and rationally versus emotionally. While some people cope with stress or mishaps by crying — and hey, there’s nothing wrong with that — you tend to go into fix-it mode.

Flat tire? Delayed train? Instead of breaking down, you’ll piece together all the other ways to get where you need to be. Add in the fact that Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet associated with tasks and responsibilities, and it means that you naturally lead people through tough situations.

It often feels like you don’t have enough time in your day to cry, and you’re totally OK with that. If it feels like it’s been building up, though, that’s when you’ll put on a sad movie and see if you can stir up a few sobs.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion